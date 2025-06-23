Polluter must pay, say voters

The overwhelming majority of people in Britain want the most polluting companies to face tax hikes in order to fund frontline public services, a snap poll has found.

The research, polling 2,000 UK adults was conducted by Yonder, on behalf of the Zero Hour environmental campaign, and brings into question the public’s faith in ministers’ spending plans.

Zero Hour argues that properly addressing Britain’s economic challenges and improving living standards can only be done through addressing the climate and nature crises.

Polluter

Dr Amy McDonnell, co-director of the Zero Hour climate and nature campaign, said: "These findings show the government must urgently get to grips with the cost-of-living crisis, alongside taking bold action to hold the nation’s big polluting companies to account while setting out clear plans for a fair transition to net zero.

“We know we cannot address both our economic and environmental challenges in isolation. We need more investment into our crumbling public services alongside the rapid development of cleaner energy infrastructure to lower bills, alongside strong safeguards to protect nature.

“We know the climate and nature crises threats we face pose the biggest risk to those on the lowest incomes. Ministers would be wise to redouble their efforts to address these head on by adopting the level of ambition set out in the Climate and Nature Bill.”

A total of 80 per cent want major polluters to pay higher tax, which can cover public sector spending. Two-thirds believe that building new homes and infrastructure projects should not come at the expense of the environment.

Insulation

Meanwhile, half say strengthening the UK’s protections for nature and renewable energy infrastructure will boost the UK’s national security.

Seven in 10 voters also believe the Government should consult the public on their plans to reach net zero and boost biodiversity across the country.

The findings come as ministers were under fire for cutting DEFRA’s budget by 2.7 per cent in last week’s Spending Review.

Plans set out by Ed Miliband to boost funding for home insulation, in an effort to lower household energy bills, were, however, protected by Rachel Reeves.

Restore

Campaigners say the British Government’s economic plans should not come at the expense of the environment, and that polluting industries should be hit with harsher taxes to help the world reach net zero.

In a blow for Labour, just 15 per cent of voters say the party understands the challenges working people face.

The snap poll comes ahead of the return of the landmark Climate and Nature Bill, which is set to be debated in Parliament on 11 July 2025.

The private members’ bill includes measures to restore nature, protect workers and curb emissions. Although it effectively put on ice by government whips back in January, it holds record support across the Commons, including from almost 90 Labour MPs.

Brendan Montague is editor of The Ecologist. This article is based on a press release from Zero Hour.