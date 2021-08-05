Womxn’s work and the climate transition

The political left in the US and UK have been advocating for Green New Deals (GNDs) as the transformational socio-economic response to tackle the climate crisis since the financial crisis of 2008.

So far, all GNDs - whether national or international - aim to dismantle the profit-driven fossil fuel economy, and transition equitably to a ‘green economy’ that promotes social, gender and economic justice.

This series of articles has been published in partnership with Dalia Gebrial and Harpreet Kaur Paul and the Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung in London. It first appeared in a collection titled Perspectives on a Global Green New Deal.

The feasibility of the Green New Deal depends on whether it reflects the scale of the challenges faced in the Global South as a result of extraction and exploitation of natural resources, energy and cheap labour by the developed North.

Rights

Imperial trade liberalisation has saddled the Global South with alarming debt. High interest rates compounded by structural adjustment policies have paralysed the ability of Southern states to invest in public infrastructure, build environmental resilience, tackle health crises like Covid-19 - let alone fund a GND.

Womxn of the Global South bear the brunt of the insecurity and work generated by these policies.

Trade rules dictating the privatisation of essential services in healthcare, sanitation, water and education have disproportionately burdened womxn, who take on the gendered, unpaid work of collecting water and fuel, cleaning, preparing food and providing care for children, the elderly and ill.

More than 75 percent of unpaid care work in the world is undertaken by poor womxn and girls who can spend up to 14 hours a day doing care work in rural areas. Their contribution to the global economy when valued at minimum wage is $10.8 trillion - more than three times the value of the global tech industry.

In developing countries, 90 percent of women are working in the informal sector, and their unpaid domestic work subsidises the capitalist economy. In other words, wealth for the rich is accumulated by eradicating basic labour and human rights of womxn and girls across the world.

Overhaul

Neo-liberalism demands gendered divisions of labour that place the burden of precarity on womxn. Meanwhile, these same womxn are left to face insufferable pollution, displacement and dispossession in the name of profit and economic growth.

Despite contributing the least to the climate crisis, womxn of the Global South bear the brunt of unpredictable seasonal patterns that destroy their crops and water sources, harm health, cripple food sovereignty, force greater poverty, and expose them to violence and conflict, entrapping womxn in a cycle of intergenerational inequality and discrimination.