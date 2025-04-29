Shipping 'misses boat' to decarbonisation

An agreement was reached at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to set regulation to decarbonise the international shipping sector earlier this month.

While it was an historic achievement, the final outcomes fall far short of driving emissions reductions quickly enough and do little to support the growing needs of the countries most vulnerable to climate change.

The new rules could generate up to £10 billion in revenues each year, but where this will be directed remains to be seen.

Propulsion

There’s a risk that the lion’s share could end up back in the pockets of the very shipping companies who have made record profits and paid unfathomably low taxes in the past five years – rather than supporting adaptation and resilience programmes in countries at the front line of climate change.

Why focus on shipping emissions specifically? As an industry it accounts for three per cent of global annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. To put that into context, if the shipping industry were a country it would have roughly the same emissions as Germany or South Korea.

Not only is the maritime sector high-emitting and hard to decarbonise, but it is also responsible for transporting 80 per cent of goods around the world.

As other sectors continue to decarbonise, shipping is projected to grow by an average of 2.4 per cent annually through 2029, which means that over time, shipping will account for more and more of the world’s annual emissions.

As a sector that is international in scope, global cooperation is essential to drive emissions reductions through incentivising the use of zero emissions fuels and clean technologies such as improvements in energy efficiency, wind-assisted propulsion, and electrification wherever possible.

Negotiations

The latest negotiations represented the culmination of two years’ work. The aim? To set out plans that could deliver the objectives of the IMO’s 2023 GHG reduction strategy and achieve the ultimate goal of the IMO for international shipping to reach net zero by or around 2050.

In the IMO’s 2023 Strategy, member states agreed to adopt a ‘basket of mid-term measures’, which would include economic and technical aspects that would work together to drive the ambitious emissions reductions needed.

Specifically:

A goal-based marine fuel standard (GFS): Establishing targets for the emissions intensity of fuels used onboard a ship that would grow more stringent over time and ultimately requiring ships to switch to alternative, cleaner fuels and energy sources. An economic element, on the basis of a GHG pricing mechanism: Placing a price on GHG emissions from international shipping that would increase the cost competitiveness of alternative fuels and energy sources and incentivise emissions reductions. This would also generate revenues that could be used to enable a just and equitable transition.

To deliver a just and equitable transition to net zero for international shipping, hopes were especially high for the economic element – a clear statement of international solidarity in the face of the climate crisis.