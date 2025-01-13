Remembering Andrew Lees

A decade later, in an inversion of sustainable development imperatives, local communities have reported even greater losses in livelihoods and income from the impacts of the large scale mine - as much as 47 per cent of revenues pre-mining.

Biodiversity targets set by QMM have fallen into question since Rio Tinto officially abandoned Net Positive Impact (NPI) as a corporate mandate in 2016.

Most egregiously, QMM’s contamination of local waterways has deepened food insecurity and livelihood losses, and created new health challenges for already vulnerable populations.

Harm

The mine breached an environmental buffer zone in 2014, placing its mine tailings permanently on the bed of Lake Besaroy, and exposing the local estuary in which it sits to toxic contaminants.

Elevated uranium and lead levels have been detected in water downstream of the mine. The QMM mine basin, where it stores mine process wastewater and mineral waste (tailings) before release into the environment, has uranium levels 50 times higher than WHO safe drinking water guidelines.

Local people complain of health problems since the mine began and, in 2024, a legal case was launched citing discovery of high blood lead levels (BLL) in a cohort of villagers living adjacent to the mine.

QMM has experienced four mine tailings dam failures since 2010, two of which in 2022 lead to fish deaths, a fishing ban, months of conflict and reported human rights violations

Wastewater

High levels of Aluminium and cadmium, together with increased acidity (low pH) in QMM mine process wastewater has likely created acid mine drainage, a probable cause of fish deaths.

Fish species have declined and water quality has become a subject of contestation and conflict over the last five years.

Recent attempts by QMM to remove unauthorised levels of aluminium from mine process wastewater with a new treatment plant display no signs of addressing other heavy metal contaminants.

Instead, the new $13mn plant poses new threats to the environment from an undisclosed toxic sludge that QMM acknowledges cannot be managed by the Malagasy state.

Transparency

The company denies that QMM has any negative environmental impact and has repeatedly refused Malagasy civil society demands for an independent water impact assessment at QMM.

Rio Tinto has failed to share promised studies related to the 2022 dam failures, and issues with reports they disseminated in 2024 have done little to encourage confidence in the company’s assertions about water quality.

Inquiry into the repression of citizens who protest against QMM has been taken up by the Business and Human Rights Resource Centre, requiring greater transparency of Rio Tinto policies on human rights defenders.

Investors are increasingly concerned about water issues at QMM in Madagascar, and at other Rio Tinto mine sites.

Vindicated

Thirty years on from Andrew’s death, the QMM mine seems to have benefitted only certain groups of local elites in Madagascar - and Rio Tinto shareholders.

Rural villagers living along the fragile coastal forests and estuary are struggling, have become poorer, and live with greater risks to their health, human rights and livelihoods than before the mine arrived.

In this respect, Andrew’s concerns for the Anosy region have been vindicated, and the advocacy campaign to hold Rio Tinto to account at national and international level a legacy of struggle for transparency and human rights.

Enormous gratitude to The Ecologist for amplifying the struggle in Madagascar.

Right of Reply

A spokesperson for Rio Tinto told The Ecologist: "QIT Madagascar Minerals (QMM) has been providing employment and economic activity in the Anosy region of Madagascar for more than two decades. We have always strived to conduct our business to the highest standards of integrity and transparency for the benefit of our communities, host governments, shareholders and customers. QMM operates in a highly sensitive area from a water and broader environmental perspective. The local communities are farmers and fisherfolk and we take our responsibilities to them very seriously. We are committed to working to address any specific issues that community members raise, and to engaging in constructive dialogue on how we can mitigate impacts of our operations while generating tangible and sustainable benefits for our host communities. We recognise there is more we can do to positively impact the livelihoods of our host communities. For that reason, as part of the fiscal agreement between the Government of Madagascar and Rio Tinto announced in August 2023, we committed to increase support for local communities to US4 million per year over 25 years, with half to be spent locally and half in the region. We conduct an extensive water quality monitoring program within our mine lease area and around Mandena, in compliance with government regulatory requirements. We also conduct additional monitoring and sampling of groundwater, surface water, and marine water quality for the Port of Ehoala activities as part of this program. We are committed to being transparent with our local communities and stakeholders and in 2023 published our QMM Water Report 2021-2023 and the three-year community study of radiation, undertaken by internationalenvironmental experts, JBS&G Australia Pty Ltd. This report is available on the QMM website."

This Author

Yvonne Orengo is an independent communications consultant and Director of the Andrew Lees Trust (ALT UK) a British charity set up following the death of its namesake in 1994. She lived and worked in southern Madagascar to develop social and environmental programmes. She has followed the evolution of the Rio Tinto/QMM mine for thirty years and been actively involved in the research and advocacy campaign on QMM issues.