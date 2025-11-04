He has been captive for thirty-three years: for more than twenty he has lived entirely alone—the last orca in South America still on public display.

His tank at Mundo Marino is barely larger than his body, a sun-bleached oval of concrete and chlorinated water. He floats, unmoving, for hours at a stretch. The stillness has become its own kind of movement. His name is Kshamenk.

“Education can’t be built on loneliness, and care isn’t a cage,” I said in an open letter to Mundo Marino.

Atrophy

Orcas are among the most socially and neurologically complex creatures on Earth. In the wild they live in matrilineal pods whose vocal dialects are learned, not genetically inherited.

They teach, cooperate, grieve, and travel vast distances, often more than 100 kilometres in a day.

Remove one from that network and the result is not simply captivity but sensory collapse: the slow atrophy of an intelligence designed for depth, space, and song.

Decades of behavioural research show what confinement, being deprived of stimulation, does to cetaceans. Captivity shortens their average lifespan by more than half.

Many grind their teeth against concrete walls, exhibit repetitive “stereotypic” circling, or float listlessly at the surface. Blood cortisol levels rise; muscles atrophy; immune systems weaken.

Sanctuary

The irony is that the industry still sells this suffering as education. Visitors are told the whales are ambassadors for their species, living symbols of connection. Yet every ticket funds the antithesis of that message—turning a creature born for communal life into a solitary exhibit.

Public opinion is turning. France has outlawed dolphin shows; Canada has banned the breeding and import of whales and dolphins for entertainment; the Miami Seaquarium has closed its gates. The moral arc is bending, but slowly, and not yet far enough to reach Kshamenk.

Mundo Marino argues that Kshamenk cannot be released, that he was “rescued” from stranding in 1992 and could not survive in the wild.

That is not a justification for lifelong imprisonment; it is a reason to provide humane retirement. There is, at last, a credible alternative.

Last week the government of Nova Scotia granted the Whale Sanctuary Project a twenty-year lease to begin constructing the first dedicated North Atlantic cold-water sanctuary for belugas and orcas.

Jurisprudence

Set within a protected cove near Sherbrooke, it will offer deep natural water, open currents, and professional care—an environment where formerly captive whales can live out their remaining years with space, privacy, and partial autonomy.

It is, crucially, not a release into the wild but a transition from control to compassion. For whales like Kshamenk - too long confined, too dependent on human care - it offers the only morally defensible option left.