Social media driving wild animal pet trade

Social media has become a single global marketplace for the wild animal pet trade.

The platforms are the marketplace, the algorithms are the marketing, and millions of everyday interactions, from likes and shares to comments and follows, can unintentionally fuel demand for wild animals as pets.

New research supports this too. The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and World Wildlife Fund (WWF) recently published a report, ‘Primates for Purchase’.

Extinction

It puts a spotlight on the illegal online primate trade in the US, highlighting how wildlife traffickers continue to exploit online platforms despite existing protections, while exposing serious animal welfare concerns.

Over in Europe, IFAW’s ‘Liked to death’ campaign and report link the “cute” social media content we see in our feeds to what we don’t see: the suffering of wild animals traded and kept as pets.

Two pieces of research from either side of the Atlantic, both telling us the same story of the unconscionable suffering this trade causes.

Wildlife is in crisis. Animals are under growing pressure from habitat destruction, climate change, and poaching, and nearly three-quarters of the world's primate species are now threatened with extinction. However, there is another factor that is often overlooked: the wild animal pet trade.

Trafficking

African grey parrot populations have declined by around 90 per cent in some regions over the past 50 years, largely because of the pet trade.

Global wildlife trafficking is now worth an estimated US$7 billion to $23 billion a year, according to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report from 2016, The rise of environmental crime: A growing threat to natural resources peace, development and security.

It is therefore one of the world's largest illicit markets. Increasingly, this is now being done using mobile phones.

The data shows this is not a problem confined to one country. The US ‘Primates for Purchase’ study found 1,614 primates listed for sale in just six weeks across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, with 21 of those listings linked to UK locations.

Yet awareness in Europe lags far behind the scale of the problem. The ‘Liked to death’ EU report found that while 82 per cent of Europeans surveyed see wildlife trafficking as a serious global problem, only one in three realise that Europe is one of its major hubs.

Enforcement

In the UK, IFAW’s ‘Behind Closed Doors’ survey of wild pet owners found 54 per cent didn't know whether their pet required a licence and, among those who did, 84 per cent did not have one.