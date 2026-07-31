Sea into the future

The world’s continental shelves collectively represent an area of marine habitat larger than the entire North American continent, covering roughly 27 million square kilometres.

These continental shelves are places of high energy and activity, shaped by wind, tides, and sunlit ecological communities, unlike the seabed of the open ocean which lies in perpetual darkness at an average of 3.5 kilometres under the surface.

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However, this enormous habitat has also been fundamentally shaped by decades of intense human exploitation.

Fragments

Most of the seabed on the continental shelves is covered by soft sediments, from coarse sands to dense muds containing large quantities of organic matter.

Compared to coral and rocky reef habitats, this environment appears to be relatively uninteresting, naturally ecologically poor, resilient to human disturbance, and not qualifying for closer investigation or protection.

This perception may represent one of the greatest unrealised ecological mistakes committed by industrialised society.

For more than a century, industrial trawling and dredging has taken place in plain sight of millions of witnesses, while the resulting transformation of the seabed beneath the surface has remained almost entirely unseen.

In some of the most historically heavily exploited regions, such as the European shelf, we have fragments of information on how the seabed may once have looked before it was trawled into the physically simplified, and ecologically degraded habitat we accept today as normal.

Productivity

Historical accounts of thriving animal communities on the seabed seem equally hard to comprehend. Descriptions such as the “living crust” covering the floor of the North Sea, or the recently estimated 1.7 million hectares of oyster beds that once represented a significant hazard to the nets of wind-powered fishing vessels on the European shelf.

This is similar to historical anecdotes of once thriving marine animal populations from around the globe - from complaints by sleep-deprived New Zealand settlers kept up at night by persistent whale song emanating from Wellington harbour, to fishing vessels slowed by fish shoals too thick to pass.

Yet, the extent of these beds in 2026 is functionally zero, with only patchy remnants surviving.

Economic productivity in combination with a chronic shifting baseline syndrome with deep historical roots, has effectively masked this ecological decline.

Decades of technological innovation, increasingly powerful vessels, and diversification of target species have allowed commercial demersal fisheries to remain viable even as the seabed habitats supporting them have been progressively simplified.