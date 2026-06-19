War in the Amazon

Decades later, leaders continue to be threatened, criminalised and murdered for protecting their territories. Indigenous peoples, quilombola communities, riverine populations, extractivists and other traditional communities are frequently on the frontlines of protection.

These groups raise awareness about invasions, monitor deforestation, preserve sustainable ways of life and maintain real barriers against predatory expansion. For this reason, they become targets of threats, intimidation, criminalisation and lethal violence.

The increase in violence in the Amacro region dramatically illustrates the continuity of this dispute. The region represents one of the new frontiers of economic expansion in the Amazon, where the advance of agribusiness and irregular occupation is accompanied by land conflicts, violence and killings. Only in 2023, eight murders linked to these disputes were recorded.

Multiplier

These are not exceptions — they are signs of a pattern accompanying the disorderly advance over the forest.

Acre, the state where Chico Mendes lived and died, has once again become prominent, ranking among the ten Brazilian states with the highest number of land conflicts. In 2024, 59 land-related conflicts were recorded, involving evictions, destruction of homes, threats and attacks against communities. The violence has not disappeared. It has reorganised itself.

When a community leader is murdered, public reaction often treats the case as an isolated incident. It is not. In many contexts, such killings represent the elimination of an “obstacle” to illegal or abusive economic expansion. The murder of environmental defenders must also be understood as a mechanism of territorial control.

The climate crisis intensifies this process. Water scarcity, pressure on land, competition for strategic minerals, the expansion of agricultural frontiers and the growing value of natural assets increase local and regional disputes.

Climate is no longer merely a backdrop: it has become a multiplier of tensions. To speak about climate policy, therefore, is also to speak about public security, democratic governance and conflict prevention.

Protection

Even so, institutional responses remain fragmented. Environmental crimes are frequently treated as administrative infractions or minor offences. Human rights violations follow separate institutional pathways. Corruption, money laundering and organised crime are handled in isolated arenas. The result is predictable: they face issues that are inherently interconnected through compartmentalised responses.

There is also a serious accountability gap. In many cases, the law reaches the local operator: the invader, the intermediary, the direct perpetrator. But it rarely reaches the financiers, economic beneficiaries, global supply chains and corporate structures profiting from destruction. Those held accountable are the visible edge of the problem; the economic core remains protected.

This failure is not only Brazilian. It is global. International markets consume commodities linked to deforestation. Investors finance activities with high socio-environmental risk.

Companies outsource impacts throughout supply chains. Financial institutions operate far from the territories where the damage materialises. Meanwhile, local communities bear the human, cultural, social and ecological costs.

For this reason, international law and national legal systems must advance on three paths.

The first is recognising environmental defenders as central agents of climate protection and territorial democracy. This requires real protection mechanisms, swift investigation of threats as the state prioritizes violence prevention. Posthumous tributes and statements of condemnation are not enough.

Biodiversity

The second is strengthening forensic capacity and international cooperation. Satellite monitoring, supply chain traceability, financial forensics, territorial intelligence and transnational cooperation are now indispensable tools. Without robust evidence, impunity will remain the cheapest fuel for destruction.

The third is expanding economic accountability. This includes corporate due diligence obligations, supply chain transparency, control of financial flows and effective sanctions against those benefiting from socio-environmental violations.

The growing international debate around ecocide — though still under development — reflects an increasing understanding that massive environmental harm cannot remain without proportionate response.

In Brazil’s case, the Amazon should occupy a central place in any serious strategy for development, security and international positioning. Not only because of its biodiversity, but because it concentrates on some of the most complex challenges of the 21st century: climate, sovereignty, organised crime, inequality, territorial and socio-environmental rights, and institutional governance.

Destruction

Persisting in the idea that this is merely an “environmental agenda” is a strategic mistake. The Amazon is also an economic agenda, a democratic agenda and a security agenda.

Brazil possesses the technical capacity, institutions and civil society capable of leading innovative responses. What is often lacking is the willingness to abandon sectoral thinking and recognise the systemic dimension of the problem.

The war the world imagines is the one appearing in headlines accompanied by tanks, militarised borders and formal declarations. The war unfolding across parts of the Amazon is silent, diffuse and persistent. It manifests itself through chainsaws, dredging machines, clandestine airstrips, unreported threats and bodies fallen far from the cameras.

It was this war that killed Chico Mendes. And it is this same war that continues killing today. It may not receive the same name. But it produces fear, invasion, death and territorial destruction. And ignoring it is a political choice far too costly for Brazil and for the world.

These Authors

Angela Mendes is a socio-environmental activist and environmental management specialist. She currently serves as executive president of the Chico Mendes Committee, a movement created to preserve and disseminate the memory and ideals of rubber tapper leader Chico Mendes, who was assassinated in 1988 while fighting for the conservation of the Amazon and the world’s tropical forests. The Chico Mendes Committee is also part of Conexão Cipó, a network formed by ten civil society organisations from Acre working to defend socio-environmental rights.

Pricila Cardoso de Aquino is a PhD candidate in socio-environmental law at the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná (PUCPR) and holds a master’s degree in environment and development from the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR). She is climate and Latin America coordinator at the Environmental Defender Law Center (EDLC), which is part of Conexão Cipó, a network formed by ten civil society organisations from Acre working to defend socio-environmental rights.