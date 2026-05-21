The giving imperative

Craig Bennett, the chief executive of The Wildlife Trusts, has discussed his efforts to buy the Rothbury Estate, which is the size of Athens, from Max Percy, the youngest son of the Duke of Northumberland, and render it in perpetuity unto the nation as a public good for all to enjoy.

It would be a haven for wildlife and biodiversity, and a landscape for sanctuary, restoration, rewilding and recovery.

Bennett’s interview on BBC Radio 4 in November 2025 was followed by a piece from David Attenborough extolling the virtues of this effort and encouraging the public to support it.

This article was originally published in the Resurgence & Ecologist magazine.

Collaborate

Within hours of the interview, several thousand members of the public had contributed over £2 million to the project, many of them new donors to the environmental cause, moved by the brilliant conservation opportunity and the sincerity and integrity of the two high-profile pitches.

More than £16.7 million towards the £30 million target has now been raised, including generous gifts from a number of private philanthropists.

There are grounds to hope that over the next two years the target will be reached, and an amazing new conservation effort, currently being worked up in depth in close partnership and consultation with the local community, achieved.

Across Britain and around the world, many good – indeed, vital – environmental causes are being upheld by the generosity of individual citizens as well as by a host of national and international philanthropies.

Of the total philanthropic giving worldwide, a growing percentage now goes to environmental causes, broadly defined. Funders also increasingly collaborate around their giving.

Frontline

In the UK, many of the key funders work together through the Environmental Funders Network. At the global level, some of the biggest environmental funders – such as the Bezos Earth Fund, the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, the Quadrature Climate Foundation, and ClimateWorks – also work closely together to discuss issues, approaches and sectors.

Funders vary widely in their orientation, risk appetite, theory of change and areas of focus. Some prioritise grassroots campaigning and initiatives that challenge the status quo in profound ways.

Others pursue investments in technological innovation – such as alternative proteins and artificial intelligence – with a strong focus on the private sector.

For example, George Monbiot wrote in The Guardian in December 2025 about pioneering, innovative soil-work funded by the Bezos Earth Fund.