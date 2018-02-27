RSPB warns birds are at serious risk from freezing weather conditions

The RSPB charity is today asking people to think about their garden birds by topping up garden feeders, putting out fresh water and providing shelter as the Met Office forecasts ‘exceptionally cold’ temperatures for most of the UK this week.

Britain's birds benefitted from mild January conditions, which saw temperatures reach 15°C in parts of southern England. However, they will now struggle to deal with the cold snap - which comes at a crucial time when they need extra energy. Prolonged periods of cold weather leave birds vulnerable as natural food sources become harder to come by and water sources freeze over, the charity has warned.

At this time of year, birds are starting to think about finding a mate and building nests to raise a family, which means they need plenty of food and water.

Helping birds

To keep their energy up during the colder months, the RSPB recommends helping garden birds by providing them with a variety of food, fatty food being especially helpful. They recommend fat balls or homemade bird cakes which can be made cheaply with kitchen scraps and lard and say seeds, fruits or dried mealworms are also suitable.

Another vital support for vulnerable birds is fresh water for drinking and bathing. Finding sources of water can be hard for birds when there’s been a frost so the RSPB recommends floating a small ball, such as a ping-pong ball, on the surface of the water as a light breeze will stop an area of water from freezing.

Finally, providing shelter from the harsh weather is extremely important. The RSPB recommends putting up a nestbox to give birds a great place to roost in and shelter from the elements before the warmer spring arrives.

Freezing temperatures

Claire Thomas, RSPB Wildlife Advisor, said: “After enjoying the warmer conditions throughout January many of our favourite garden birds such as starlings, house sparrows, blue tits and blackbirds will be shocked by the sudden cold snap. Birds will be desperately searching for food, water and shelter to survive.

You can make a real difference to birds in your garden and improve their chances of surviving the harsh weather the so-called "Beast from the East" will bring and successfully making it to breeding season. Birds don’t need much but by providing food, a supply of unfrozen water and somewhere to shelter from the elements, you will be rewarded with great views of wildlife in your back garden.”

Grahame Madge, a Met Office spokesman, said: “The intense plunge in temperature will create a dramatic end to winter and the beginning of spring. These cold conditions will bring freezing temperatures to the UK with a significant risk of snow, particularly in eastern parts of Britain where daytime highs in some parts are going to struggle to get above 0 °C.

This pattern is likely to remain established for some time with forecasters indicating little chance of a reprieve within the next week or so.”

This Author

Catherine Harte is contributing editor of The Ecologist. This story is based on a release from the RSPB.