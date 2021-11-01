As a consultant ecologist, I can very confidently say that the regeneration of nature isn’t happening, either in the UK or around the world. We need a change of approach, to give nature inalienable rights. Here’s how we can do that.

First, it’s important to be clear that our current approach isn’t working. Since 1970 there has been a 68 percent decrease in population sizes of mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles, and fish across the globe.

In the UK 15 percent of species are threatened with extinction. And already the UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world. The pace that we are losing nature is accelerating and there is no sign of a reversal in this trend.

Biodiversity

A change in approach is needed. The Green party set down a marker for what that change needs to be at their party conference in October: giving nature rights equivalent to people through a Rights of Nature Act.

That may sound bizarre – how can a forest defend itself in court? – but it has precedent. Around the world, often led by indigenous communities, rights of nature acts are giving ecosystems inalienable rights - possibly the most famous example is in Ecuador, where the rights of nature are enshrined in the national constitution.

And when you think about it, giving nature rights is not so different to giving companies legal rights. If government policies can be changed or blocked for fear of infringing on companies’ rights, why should nature not have the same, or even greater, status?

An example of what giving legal rights to nature would look like in practice can be seen clearly in relation to planning law. Currently in the UK - and most other countries, planning regulations require ‘net gain’ in biodiversity when development occurs.

What that in effect means is that developers are free to destroy hundreds-year-old habitats as long as they plant a few saplings elsewhere. And often, not even that gets done as councils lack capacity to oversee delivery of “biodiversity net gain”.