Without climate finance, we won’t have farms left to save

As a former farmer myself, I know that an often overlooked climate solution lies beneath our feet; soil. Soil remains one of the largest carbon sinks, and stores more carbon than the world’s vegetation and atmosphere combined.

Regenerative farming breathes life back into our soils. Removing chemical fertilisers and pesticides from our soil’s diet allows it to retain more water, absorb more carbon, and grow healthy food.

Making the transition to regenerative practices needs careful hand holding for the farmers in the initial one to two years. Without this, the risk of a crop loss due to pest or disease attack is a eminent threat before the harvest.

Carcinogenic

One single failed harvest can derail the livelihood of these people who are already on the edge of collapse. These are the same farmers who already suffer at the sharp end of increasingly erratic weather patterns.

Today, smallholder farmers constitute 84 per cent of the farmers across the globe and produce 30 per cent of the world’s food but receive less than one per cent of the world’s climate finance. Farmers need access to climate finance. A simple financial buffer is all farmers need to protect the world’s soil and secure our future food supply.

That’s why this World Soil Day, I’m at the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification COP16 in Riyadh, arguing that farmers cannot be sidelined in the ongoing debate about climate finance.

I’ve seen first-hand what this change could look like. My story started when I was just 15. A school project on food adulteration looked at the ways food quality can be degraded by adding or replacing food substances with undeclared adulterants.

I learned that the staples of our dinner table and our desserts, rice and sugar could be laced with silica and sulphur. Even the fruit and vegetables on the market stands weren’t safe: carcinogenic pesticides and chemically manufactured ripening agents clung to them.

Pioneers

This realisation turned my world upside down. The food that was supposed to nourish us was actually poisoning us.

That’s when my father and I decided to create our own chemical-free food garden. Without formal training, we threw ourselves into traditional farming methods, rejecting synthetic fertilisers and embracing natural, organic processes instead.

After three years, we had a thriving farm producing everything from rice to spices. What started as a personal quest became a community resource. We shared surplus produce with others, using a "pay-as-you-like" system for the food we left on my doorstep.