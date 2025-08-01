Ecology at the end of the world

The word ecology is important. Maybe it is the most important concept at the present time, and I'm not just saying that to get in with the editor of The Ecologist online!

After all, the word's been around for a very long time. I remember people going on about it decades ago at my first Green Party conference when I was 15.

It's a bit like, "yes we know ecology is all good, we all know about that, thank you." Well, I would like to suggest we really don't. Otherwise, for sure, we would not be such a mess, both as a society and as movements for social change.

Nodes

Let me give you an example. A while ago I went to a meeting of about 15 groups - trade unions, NGOs, campaign groups. Everyone did their bit on what they were doing. There was a bit of chat. And then that was it.

This is what I call neo-liberal ecology. It is a weak ecology: the links are weak, there is threadbare connectivity, and no positive feedback in the system. It is inert.

Is it surprising that everyone sounded miserable? Neoliberalism has colonised the culture of progressives and radicals for so long, it has become second nature to think in terms of 'things' - 'this' and 'that'.

To think about the nodes, not the bridges, the links, the connections. Sure we pay slip service, but in the real world it's 'us' and 'them'. But this is not being real, it's just being dumb. We let the bad guys win, even before we switch on the zoom camera.

So first things first. The place for information and ideas in any human system is very limited - it is always just a small part.

Networks

There are also emotions and storytelling. That's why creating real ecology is about having check-ins in meetings - the little small talk bits, and having people tell their life stories at the beginning of projects.

In the neoliberal world, both on the right and the left, this is at best hippy nonsense, and at worst a power threat to the Hobbesian walls that need to be maintained in the war of all against all - identity defined as the exclusion of the other.

There is then the impressively hopeless idea that, "if we are going to work together we need to sort out the vision and principles we can all agree on".

This is the Ikea model of the human. Over my last four decades of organising, helping set up dozens of projects and networks, as soon as someone says this, I know disaster is about to strike, as egos lock horns.

Let's be clear, people work together not because of their 'vision and principles', but despite them.

Cycling

Ecology is not built through the fruitless task of trying to get ego projections, which are designed to serve disconnection, to somehow come together.