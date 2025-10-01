The power of participation

Left projects fail because they use the opponent’s tools to try to create a new world and thereby only to reproduce the old one.

"It's so embarrassing”. I have heard this said over and again in the last few days as Your Party has imploded into “power struggles”.

This is put down to personalities and lack of democracy. Control has to be given to 'the masses'. It is claimed we need a proper process to elect leaders who will then 'take charge of the party'.

Such views are naive liberal myths even if they are wrapped up in left language. They are contradicted by overwhelming evidence that voting and elections do not remove dominating power - they create such power. They do not remove power struggles; they are the cause of power struggles.

We have to understand that there are two opposing forms of power - this dominating power that comes from a desire to control, and a popular power that comes from mass participation in decision making.

When dominating power is enacted, as in the present conflicts in the Your Party space, then you get a collapse of participatory power.

People exit the space, as we now see in the hundreds of comments on articles and Youtube shows dealing with the present mess: “That’s it, I’m not getting involved”. “This is horrible, I am cancelling my donation”.

What I will outline below is a summary of the long essay I wrote during my last days in prison during August of this year: Your Party: Grasping the Enormity of the Moment.

I propose three concrete social designs which are essential to prevent regression into oligarchical power, the power of the few; and to enhance participatory power, the power of the many.

No political party elections: replace them with sortition.

The original source of domination is not who controls the centre - the executive power, the hard power of the money, data, and social media keys. It is who controls who controls these forms of power. Who decides who decides.

And as soon as you have humans deciding these matters the cry goes up “why you and not me” and there is never a satisfactory answer to that question and so matters degenerate into power struggles.

Such is the nature of the corruption of power. Corruption is intrinsic to power. You cannot uncorrupt this power. To stop corruption you have to remove power itself - the power to dominate.

You do this by taking power from humans and give it to chance - to a non-human power. Sorition is selection by lot, randomly - by chance.

In one simple revolutionary design change dominating power is removed from the centre of the system. The most powerful one per cent get exactly one per cent of the representation in an assembly, or convention.

And the least powerful 50 per cent, the working class, the poor, get 50 per cent representation. You get power by the people in one simple move. Nothing is more revolutionary than this.

No political party branches: replace them with an ecology of local groups.

Just as no one should be a national 'king', so no one or one group should be a local king. You need to end local power centres.

Branches are mini-states. Whoever or whatever group gets to run them gets a monopoly power over a territory. The logic of the branch is part of general colonial logic of modernity - localities as the colonies of political power.

Before modernity there were numerous groups within any territory based upon occupation, culture or religion. And so it can be again.

Any group should be able to use the movement/party brand and engage in local collective activities - campaigns, mutual aid, support for candidates etc.

No one can get to do gatekeeping if there is no gate to be guarded. No one can say what comes under the movement brand or not.

If some groups violate core values of the movement then people can just choose to leave that space and go to another one.

There needs to be no bureaucracy, no core dominatory decision making space - no more local power struggles.

No one can be a local king because there is no such role. Again dominating power is designed out of the space.

No political party candidates: replace them with open hustings.

We are not peasants who need to be told who to vote for in local and national elections by 'leaders' who make 'pacts' between parties.

That is the feudal model of politics - this mode of dominatory power. Participatory power demands participation - that people of an area decide on their candidates themselves, thank you very much.

If there is more than one candidate on the left in a community, then there are a series of open events - hustings - where local people can hear the candidates, discuss amongst themselves in small groups who is best, and then vote on the best candidate there and then.

The people decide not the party. The party serves the people, not the other way round. There is no power outside these participatory spaces. Once again it is designed out.

These are the three key elements of real democracy. Sure there are details to be discussed and experimentation needed. Sure we can all dream up possible means of corruption and these potentialities need to be attended to.

This is not utopia - it is practical doable design. It is not perfect, but it is a hell of a lot better than what we have now.

These designs are not corrupt by definition as are the modernist alienating practices of voting, elections, and the political party form that enforces these perversities.

Nor do they lead to a disintegration of our collective voice into 'horizontalism'. A single political programme is created by sortition based national conference.

A single candidate is created by hustings in each constituency. You get mass participation as well as the aggregation of people's views - the best of both worlds.

The left needs to get with the programme. We will never win using the old game rules created by the liberal bourgeoisie of the nineteenth century.

Before the hegemony of modern capitalism was established, democracy always meant sortition and participation.

Voting and elections always meant oligarchy - rule by the aristocrats. People were not stupid. They understood how domination works.

These designs then are the only way we are going to win against fascism in the next decade. Liberal “democracy” is structurally determined to create fascism because it insults people with the great lie that its “democracy” will lead to their empowerment.

It never did and it never will. Humiliated and disillusioned, they opt for something else.

And if there is no option of a real democracy - sortition, local ecologies of groups, and open hustings: the processes of popular participation - they will choose the other alternative: fascism.

We need to smarten up and reverse this two hundred year regression. And then we might finally start to win before it is too late.

Roger Hallam is a founding member of Extinction Rebellion, Insulate Britain and Just Stop Oil.