“Darker yet may be the night. Harder yet may be the fight. But stand up for that which is right.” Martin Luther King Junior wrote these words in The Three Dimensions of a Complete Life.

Time and time again I anguish over how we move forwards and dispel despair in these dark times.

READ: Harsh peaceful protest sentences appealed

The billionaire agents of capitalism are corralling and misinforming people into a blinkered, fearful, self protectionist mindset that breeds inequity, discrimination and division.

Connections

Giving the perpetrators of worsening climate breakdown free reign and institutionalising injustice more and more blatantly. If we cannot place faith in elected leaders, this offers a pathway. After all, we are not followers.

READ: Prison is criminal

Building the world we want to see from the grassroots upwards, calling out and combating violence and injustice as we find it. The way I see it, our challenges are how to inspire more of us to step into our collective power.

How to connect us and how to build a thriving, growing community to support essential direct action and build resilience as collapse gets worse and worse. Experiencing societal breakdowns from a cell affords me a certain perspective.

What I'm sharing is simply my thoughts composted from my time in nonviolent civil resistance with Extinction Rebellion, Insulate Britain and Just Stop Oil, being part of the Whole Truth 5 trial last year and an awareness of the far reaching response to it.

But especially all I have learned from shared stories, deep connections and lived experience as I serve my four year sentence behind the razor wire.

Illusion

Being an inmate in the brutal and dysfunctional UK prison system, I've had the privilege of witnessing how traumatised people from very different backgrounds and life experiences respond to the challenging environment we share.

Most of those with capacity to work together as a community and support each other. Being here has strengthened my belief in the beauty and resilience of the human spirit. It is the same true nature of human beings that we glimpse when a crisis hits.

Communities pulling together in the aftermath of floods, wildfires and storms. Citizens risking their lives to care for each other in an ongoing genocide in Gaza. In certain conditions, political divisions and prejudice can blur and dissolve.

Aware how the right wing media views climate activists, an old friend was concerned I might be bullied in jail. This is not the case.

I reflected on why. Prisoners are members of society who are under no illusion that our system does not work for the interests of the people.