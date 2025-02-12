To speak as Gaia

I will sing of well-founded Gaia, mother of all, eldest of all beings. / She feeds all creatures that are in the world, / All that go upon the goodly land, / And all that are in the paths of the seas, / And all that fly: all these are fed of her store. – Hesiod, Greek poet, 7th century BCE

The first time I heard these lines was in the autumn of 2001 in a class with Stephan Harding, who was teaching us Gaia theory as part of the Masters in Holistic Science course at Schumacher College. And of course, it didn’t take long – simply being in Stephan’s effervescent presence – to get “Gaia-ed”.

This article first appeared in the Resurgence & Ecologist magazine.

It was infectious to experience this somewhat shy and soft spoken, Oxford-educated academic suddenly transform into Gaia’s singing bard and a magical storyteller. Cuatro in hand, Stephan, a zoologist and ecologist, re-enchanted an animate Earth with the cutting-edge Earth systems science that now forms the basis of most climate models.

Students

Stephan’s experience as a field ecologist communing with muntjac deer in Oxfordshire, or roaming the verdant, symphonic forests of Costa Rica, combined with his friendship with James Lovelock, Arne Naess and David Abram, along with his passion for C.G. Jung, created a unique blend of science, deeply embodied love and fascination for the dynamic dance of life’s regenerative impulse, and an exemplary commitment to giving voice to Gaia.

He perfected the art of enticing people into a deeply personal, carnal intimacy with a living planet.

Being Gaia-ed by Stephan changed my life. I know Paul Dickinson would say the same. There would be no Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) had he not been Gaia-ed by Stephan too. There are now many of us out there – thousands around the world!

What I learned during the masters in holistic science course, which was co-curated by Stephan and Brian Goodwin, has formed the basis of my personal and professional work too. Their brilliance and passion reaffirmed a participatory way of knowing and being ofthis world that put me on the path I have now been on for over 20 years. I owe so much to both of them.

The autumn and winter of 2001 was a very eventful time at Schumacher College. Just before the students arrived, Stephan and Julia’s son Oscar was born.

Seasoned

Nine days later the terror attacks of 11 September happened, and just before the Christmas break Brian had an aortic aneurysm in front of us, while we were all dressed in drag to prank him on the last day of classes.

Seven hours of open-heart surgery and a near-death experience followed, only to see Brian’s miraculous recovery to playing volleyball with Fritjof Capra in May of the following year.

Stephan, Brian and the Catalan philosopher Jordi Pigem sat through almost all of the classes with visiting teachers and our group of only nine students.