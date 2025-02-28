Coastlines 'need natural defences'

The findings were clear: NBCS are popular, with 60 per cent of respondents saying they were their preferred choice. Many people liked the idea of a greener, more sustainable approach that works with nature rather than against it.

However, when it came to effectiveness, the majority of respondents believed that hard defences were the better option. This shows a gap between what people want and what they think will actually work.

Hard defences, like seawalls and groynes, have been around for a long time and are seen as ‘tried-and-tested’ methods. In comparison, NBCS are less familiar, and their long-term results are less known.

Awareness

Interestingly, most people rejected the idea of doing nothing. Over 85 per cent of respondents were against leaving coasts unprotected, even if this might allow natural processes to shape the landscape. This shows that coastal protection is important to communities, even if opinions differ on how best to achieve it.

People’s preference for hard defences can partly be explained by their visibility and history. It’s easy to trust a seawall because you can see it standing between your home and the sea.

Hard defences also come with decades of evidence showing that they can reduce risks in the short term, even though they might cause issues elsewhere.

In contrast, NBCS often work behind the scenes. Saltmarshes and sand dunes may take years to establish and show their benefits, making it harder for people to fully trust them.

The study highlights the need to raise public awareness of how these solutions work and how effective they can be. Without this understanding, NBCS may struggle to gain the widespread support they need.

Protecting

To make NBCS a key part of coastal protection, increased and effective communication is essential. People need to see examples of these solutions in action, with evidence of their success.

Community involvement is also crucial. By involving local residents in the planning and implementation of NBCS, we can ensure these solutions not only meet the needs of the people they are designed to protect but that they feel invested in the process.

Another way forward could be to combine NBCS with traditional defences. This hybrid approach offers the best of both worlds – immediate protection from hard defences and long-term benefits from more natural protective measures. Over time, such projects could help build confidence in the effectiveness of NBCS.

As the risks to our coasts grow, we need solutions that protect not only our homes but also our environment. This study shows that people care deeply about coastal protection and are open to greener, more sustainable approaches.

However, bridging the gap between public preference and perceived effectiveness will take time and effort. By improving education, involving communities, and showcasing successful projects, we can build trust in NBCS and ensure that our coasts are not only safe but also thrive with life.

Protecting our coasts is not just an environmental challenge. Rather, it’s more an opportunity to reimagine our relationship with nature and ensure a better future for generations to come.

These Authors

Dr Avidesh Seenath is the course director for the MSc Environmental Change and Management at the University of Oxford, where he also lectures. His research interests are in coastal systems behaviour, modelling, and management. Dr Scott Mahadeo is a senior lecturer in Economics at the University of Portsmouth, UK. He has research interests in environmental economics, energy economics, and sustainability. Dr Jade Catterson is an assistant professor in Human Geography at Coventry University, UK. Her research interests include social inequality, sustainability, demography and disaster risk reduction.