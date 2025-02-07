The poverty of extreme wealth

The climate and biodiversity crises are symptoms of the same deeper issue: a global system that prioritises short-term profits, hoards resources in the hands of a few people, and allows unchecked wealth and power to be built on the exploitation of people and nature.

We cannot deliver a just transition to a climate-resilient world and restore nature unless we confront the corrosive impact of extreme wealth.

READ: EXPLORING AN EXTREME WEALTH LINE

The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) recently highlighted this connection in its major report looking at the underlying causes of biodiversity loss and the determinants of transformative change.

Democracy

The report identifies the inequitable concentration of power and wealth as a root cause of biodiversity loss, alongside humanity’s disconnection from nature and prioritisation of material gains.

The report stresses that transforming economic systems is critical to reversing the decline of ecosystems and building a sustainable future. Shifting financial priorities is one strategy that stands out in the report.

Global subsidies driving environmental destruction amounted to as much as $3.3 trillion in 2022, while the funding gap for preserving biodiversity ranged between $598 billion and $824 billion per year. In short, global resources needed to protect life on earth are being funnelled instead into activities that harm it. This is not an accident – it’s a consequence of extreme wealth and the political, policy and legal systems that sustain it.

My latest report for the New Economics Foundation and Patriotic Millionaires explores the concept of an Extreme Wealth Line, offering a bold framework to address this issue.

The Extreme Wealth Line Initiative asks us to recognise that there is a point at which wealth not only stops benefiting society but actively undermines democracy, social well-being, and the environment.

Biodiversity

The environmental damage caused by extreme wealth is well-documented. Super-rich individuals and corporations often invest heavily in industries that drive deforestation, pollution, and the overexploitation of natural resources. For example, the Amazon rainforest, one of the world’s most critical carbon sinks, is being destroyed by industries dominated by a few powerful players.

Cattle ranching, soy production, and mining – the primary drivers of deforestation in the Amazon forest – are tied to global supply chains backed by billion-dollar investments.