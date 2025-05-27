Will banking ever be sustainable?

Bevis Watts’ ten years at the helm of ethical bank Triodos have seen the banking sector lurch from almost no discussion of sustainability, to enthusiastic launches of voluntary agreements on climate and responsible banking, and back round to the unravelling and watering down of commitments.

Triodos itself announced it was leaving the UN’s Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA) in April in protest of the vote by a majority of member banks to formally drop the requirement for banks to set climate targets aligned with limiting global warming to 1.5C.

Though Triodos had initially been supportive of the alliance, it had always been sceptical that other banks could reach net zero by 2050 given their ongoing financing of fossil fuels, Watts told The Ecologist online.

Dramatic

“It was not surprising that we’ve started to see that all those claims made were fairly hollow and are being quickly rode back from,” he said. “At the minute, we're in a pretty concerning place. We've seen too many voluntary agreements fail.”

Rather than have a "lowest common denominator approach" such as that now set by the alliance, Triodos has been calling for greater recognition for those that are setting high standards to help them differentiate themselves in the market.

Allowing banks to remain in "the NZBA club" and continue to use that to claim to be progressive makes it much harder for banks who genuinely want to take action to differentiate themselves.

“That’s why we’ve withdrawn from it - we don’t want to help a sector put flags up a pole, when those flags aren't authentic in terms of making meaningful progress. It isn't easy to differentiate in a world where badges and flags are given out,” he explained.

In general, voluntary agreements have consistently failed, and more "red lines around the industry" are needed, he believes. Opponents of increased regulation complain that it is anti-competitive, but Watts does not believe a dramatic change is necessary. “Many systems already exist that could be used in a different way,” he argued.

Shareholder

Central banks must go beyond asking banks to stress test and report, to steering their assets by incentivising or penalising banks based on their behaviours related to climate change and other environmental issues.

However, he noted that mainstream banks would resist any such move because they believe that it is their responsibility to follow the economy, not set public policy on what they do or do not finance.

“For me, that's always been a complete cop out of having any moral responsibility for how you're using people's money, and whether that's serving their long-term interests.”

There needs to be an open discussion about whether financial models of banks are compatible with the transition, he added.