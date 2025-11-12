A brainwave in the heatwave?

We have crossed seven out of nine planetary boundaries. Global heating is accelerating. Fossil fuel extraction is at a record high.

At the same time, we are witnessing a rise in reactionary politics and a backlash against climate policy, as well as new wars and genocide.



Read the report now.

Climate activists and land defenders are being murdered in the Global South and increasingly imprisoned in the Global North. The situation is bleak and the fronts are multiplying. What is to be done?

Distilled

To reflect on this and related questions, we organized a five-day Lorentz workshop on “Understanding and Accelerating Collective Climate Action".

The workshop brought together experienced organisers and high-level strategists from the climate movement as well as social movement scholars, historians, social, behavioural, political, and complex systems scientists to reflect on the current situation and discuss promising ways forward.

While several participants came from global majority countries, including South Africa, Mozambique and the Philippines, most participants came from Europe and some from the United States.

Taking place during a heatwave in Leiden, the Netherlands, and across Europe, participants first worked in groups to “take stock” of the current moment and the status of the wider climate movement.

From this joint assessment, topics that were deemed particularly important were distilled, which participants worked on throughout the week.

Elites

Towards the end of the week, we again came together and discussed the work of the groups in the context of how to move forward as a climate movement and in the different terrains of struggle that we inhabit.

We have now released the summary report of the workshop. The report does not, of course, present a 10-point plan to save the world.

That does not exist. Instead, it distills participants’ discussions and insights into a readable format that we hope will help climate action groups better reflect on strategic questions in a changing context.

We provide short snippets of a few main points below, and refer to the full report for more details.

One of the workshop’s shared diagnoses was that the climate movement must broaden its struggle beyond carbon. This means organising around people’s material realities while confronting the elites and corporations driving destruction.

Extractive

Connecting climate to everyday struggles, including housing and labour, is critical to building the mass movement we need.

Disruptive protest remains important, but needs to move beyond symbolic, public disruption towards targeting sites of real power and fracturing elite alliances.

Similarly, the climate movement needs to explicitly integrate anti-fascism into their strategies and build alliances with groups attacked by authoritarianism.