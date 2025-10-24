A critical decade for climate

The same communities in Kenya are restoring degraded local landscapes through native tree planting and removal of invasive species, because when these habitats are thriving they can better reduce vulnerabilities to climate change – supporting water sources, good soil and pasture, controlling erosion, and providing natural defences against extreme weather.

Absorbing

In Cabo Verde, communities are fighting back by securing better protection for their marine areas – enabling marine ecosystems to recover, and keeping fish populations afloat, despite worsening heat stress.

Meanwhile, Tanzanian communities are restoring mangrove forests to combat flooding and coastal erosion – a cost effective and natural defence mechanism with many co-benefits for biodiversity and local livelihoods.

There is an incredible array of ecosystem-based approaches to climate adaptation being deployed by just this small segment of African communities, and these methods are not only helping people cling onto a sense of normality, they are benefitting species and habitats too.

When you plant a mangrove tree you don’t just install a flood defence. You provide food and shelter for myriad fish, shrimps and oysters. You provide a home for birds, reptiles and monkeys.

You regulate the water, supporting even more species. You create a carbon sink, absorbing and storing carbon from the atmosphere.

Ecosystems

And when mangrove forests are robust, the individual trees stand stronger too - better able to withstand the storms, or the temperature increases, driven by climate change. Indeed, when you protect and restore nature, it becomes more resilient to climate change. And this helps us to be more resilient too.

In the UK, we can take lessons from these communities and apply them here: prioritising ecosystem-based and locally-led approaches to climate adaptation.

This could look like protecting and restoring woodlands to reduce flood risk and provide natural cooling for people and wildlife. Or it could be establishing saltmarsh habitats to provide coastal protection from sea-level rise and storm surges.

Greening urban areas also provides a wide range of benefits not only for nature, but for residents and the local economy – for example, in Lisbon, for every $1 invested in tree management, residents receive $4.5 in beneﬁts thanks to the cleaner air, energy savings and stormwater runoff reduction.

There are plenty of proven nature-based solutions that cost little to introduce, and will not only save money in the long run – they will save our infrastructure, our natural ecosystems, our wellbeing. They will save our lives.

Commitments

But the UK is clearly falling behind. The most recent Climate Change Committee report on adaptation and resilience shows that, despite “ambitious aims” for nature-based solutions, the UK government has made little to no progress in building the climate resilience of nature in the last two years, and our environment is generally declining.

As highlighted in the report – we cannot effectively adapt to climate change if the ecosystems we rely upon are in such a dilapidated condition. This applies to the UK. It applies to Europe. It applies to Africa and everywhere in the world.

This Autumn the UK government has a critical opportunity to turn things around. Top level leadership showing up at the UN climate negotiations, COP30, in Brazil is the first step.

But what we really need to see is a greater commitment to real action. This means delivering on promises outlined in the government’s own National Adaptation Programme, while delivering on its international finance commitments on climate and nature, and stepping up with a new pledge in line with the new finance goal agreed at COP29 in Baku.

Beautiful

At COP30, we hope nations will also finalise the implementation framework of the Global Goal on Adaptation, including establishing indicators to guide and measure adaptation progress, and will agree a new adaptation finance goal underpinned by a concrete plan on how to scale finance for building climate resilience.

This is an important moment to put nature front and centre of climate adaptation solutions globally, and, in turn, to bring additional benefits for the world’s most vulnerable wildlife and communities, as well as for our own back gardens.

The next ten years are crucial, not only for reducing emissions, but for putting the necessary changes in place to ensure the next generation are still able to enjoy the UK’s beautiful wildlife and landscapes.

Climate change is no longer out of sight, out of mind – so why wouldn’t we do what we can right now?

This Author

Annamaria Lehoczky is the senior technical specialist on climate change at Fauna & Flora.