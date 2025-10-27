What the old folk teach us

Neanderthals became extinct as a distinct species around 40,000 years ago – we’re often told it’s because they were outcompeted by their smarter Sapiens cousins.

But the truth demands more humility. We didn’t ‘beat’ them because we’re better. In fact, we didn’t beat them at all. It was probably luck, and climate, and interbreeding that meant they became extinct as a distinct species, and we’re still here.

Longevity

Homo sapiens (us) and Homo neanderthalensis (them) regularly had children together around 50,000 years ago, after bands of Sapiens migrated out of north east Africa and met the Neanderthals already in European and Eurasian lands.

As a result, if your family ancestries trace to Europe or Asia, it’s likely that you have Neanderthal ancestors and around two to three per cent of your DNA comes from those Neanderthal grandparents. So they didn’t die out. Rather, they were bred in.

And the other truth? It’s kind of too soon to tell who’s been ‘successful’. Neanderthals are first visible in the archaeological record around 430,000 years ago and are no longer present around 40,000 years ago – a solid 390,000 years’ existence.

The earliest Homo sapiens fossils found so far date to around 300,000 years ago - it’s anyone’s guess whether we’ll still be around in another 90,000 years.

In terms of longevity, both Neanderthals and Sapiens are put in the shade by an earlier ancestor species, Homo erectus. Also smart, creative and social, these early people lived from around two million years ago and only died out around 115,000 years ago, a staggering 1.9 million years’ existence.

Reviled

As a species, Homo sapiens are supremely adaptable and sociable: we can thrive in Arctic tundra, tropical rainforest, dense megacities and the International Space Station.

But, as with all life, we have limits. A clear reckoning of our deep history could help us shift from a self-aggrandising domination mindset to something more humble, and more true. People have come, and gone, before. It will happen again. The more social and creative we can be, the more we meet our basic behavioural needs.

Tollund Man (pictured) was deposited in a Danish peat bog about 2,400 years ago during the Iron Age. We don’t know for sure, but he was probably a human sacrifice, ritually murdered and intentionally deposited in the bog.

Bogs are strange and powerful places in the landscape. They’re edgelands– not earth, not water. Not light, not dark. The water is neither fresh nor salt. So perhaps they were where dangerous or bad people could be disposed of in safety.

Or maybe bogs were sacred, or a portal to another realm, where precious offerings could be made. Was Tollund Man highly valued, and carefully given to the bog? Or was he feared and reviled, and abandoned in the bog?

Winnowed

For archaeologists, at least, bogs bring gifts. Low oxygen levels mean that organic matter is preserved.

Tollund Man should have decomposed long ago, but thanks to the bog, his body’s soft tissues and organic possessions are preserved. His little leather hat is still on his head, the plaited leather cord used to kill him is still around his neck. And his semi-digested last meal was still inside his guts.

He had lake fish, boiled in peaty water, and porridge made of barley. The porridge mix also contained pale persicaria and flax seeds and twenty other weeds including black bindweed, fat hen, hemp-nettle, corn spurrey and field pansy.

Some of these seeds found their way in with the porridge grains unintentionally – part of the natural weedscape in a northern European traditional barley harvest. But there are also barley rachis segments (the pieces of stem and seed skins that would usually be winnowed out during threshing) and pieces of sand and charcoal.

Efficiencies

The interpretation is that some of the sweepings of the threshing floor were collected up and intentionally added to Tollund Man’s porridge. Was this normal – a way to bulk or perhaps add flavour to everyday meals? Or is this an indication that he was a condemned man or otherwise marked for his boggy fate, by being fed ‘floor porridge’?

The seeds in Tollund Man’s porridge reveal the abundant natural world his community farmed amongst, and ate from. Farming was rarely intensive enough to be anything other than nature-friendly.

And by intention or accident, the range of plants and seeds consumed by Tollund Man in one meal stands in stark contrast to modern grain, ‘unadulterated’ by weeds.

If I want 20 different seeds and plants in my porridge, I have to buy a health supplement. The efficiencies of modern farming mean the field loses its abundance, and so too, do I.

Creative

The porridge shows that there is resilience in the messy edges. For the natural world and ourselves. Perhaps being singled out for ritual execution was the worst day of Tollund Man’s life, and he picked at his porridge with fear in his throat.

Or perhaps it was a final meal eaten with purpose and resolve, ready and willing for the task ahead. A meal rich in meaning and in nourishment.

The past can defy understanding just as the present does. Humans continue to be messy and complex, and future archaeologists will look at our time with the same mix of fascination and bafflement.

With cultivated humility and earnest curiosity – for other living peoples, for non-human life, and for past lives – we have the best chance of using our complex, creative and social selves to find the path forward.

This Author

Mary-Ann Ochota FRGS is a broadcaster and author specialising in archaeology, anthropology and the outdoors. Her books include Hidden Histories: A Spotter’s Guide to the British Landscape and Secret Britain: Unearthing Our Mysterious Past. Find her @MaryAnnOchota on LinkedIn and Instagram.

This article has been published through the Ecologist Writers' Fund. We ask readers for donations to pay some authors £250 for their work. Please make a donation now. You can learn more about the fund, and make an application, on our website.