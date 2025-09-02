Ecocide and resistance in Palestine

As a Palestinian scientist and ecologist deeply rooted in Palestine’s landscapes and communities, I bear witness to a catastrophic unfolding—a systematic assault on our ecosystems, livelihoods, and survival.

This assault is not collateral damage in conflict; it is ecocide.

'Ecocide' refers to severe, widespread, and long-term environmental destruction that undermines the ability of inhabitants to enjoy and sustain life.

Famine

Although Article 8(2)(b)(iv) of the Rome Statute recognizes wartime environmental harm as a war crime, this threshold has rarely been met or invoked in practice.

Advocates now call for ecocide recognition as the “fifth international crime against peace,” to hold perpetrators to account in both war and peace contexts.

In Palestine, environmental degradation is not incidental—it is intentional, protracted, and aimed at breaking the eco-sumud (ecological steadfastness) of the Palestinian people.

Since October 2023, Gaza’s environment has suffered nearly unimaginable devastation. Israel’s assault on farmland, water systems, and infrastructure is precipitating famine, environmental collapse, and displacement—acts that resonate deeply with the legal and moral dimensions of ecocide.

Work with remote sensing show that 64 to 94 per cent, depending on region, of Gaza’s tree cover was decimated just in the first 12 months.

Ecosystem

Critical infrastructure has collapsed: waste disposal, sewage systems, water treatment plants, and energy networks are nonfunctional, unleashing 100,000 cubic meters of raw sewage daily into the sea.

Debris from bombardment—estimated at up to 50 million tonnes by mid-2024—rains down toxins (asbestos, heavy metals) into soil, groundwater, and air, contaminating everything.

Agricultural destruction is systematic. Forensic Architecture confirms targeted attacks on orchards and greenhouses; in East Jabaliya, entire family farms were flattened for military access roads.

International bodies confirm the scale of this destruction. The Permanent Mission of Palestine to the Netherlands formally declared Gaza’s ecological devastation an ecocide, noting that fewer than five per cent of agricultural lands remain cultivable. The World Bank, UN, and EU warn of multibillion-dollar environmental damage and irreversible ecosystem degradation.

War is not only human violence - it is climate violence. In the first 120 days alone, Israel’s military operation generated over 652,000 metric tonnes of CO₂e. Rebuilding Gaza’s destroyed structures will emit 60 million tonnes CO₂e, roughly equivalent to Sweden’s or Portugal’s annual emissions.