Resisting Black Friday advertising hype

Amazon has resumed its annual advertising blitz as part of Black Friday, now extended to ‘Black Friday week'. In 2023, Amazon overtook Sky and McDonald’s to become the highest spending company on advertising in the UK, blowing £30 million in outdoor ad and £68 million in TV campaigns alone.

Behind the marketing bombardment is a company that has become a behemoth of our times. Gone are the days when Amazon were simply putting much-loved independent book shops out of business. The Seattle-based corporation has now grown to cover online shopping, delivery, entertainment, logistics, groceries and web cloud computing services.

Boycotting Amazon remains worthwhile as an awareness-raising exercise - but as the October outage of the company’s web servers, which directly affected 2,000 companies including Signal Messenger and HMRC, many of us are now tied to the company whether we like it or not.

Pledges

Amazon’s profits are built upon the squeezed pay and conditions of its workers and its world-beating ability to avoid its fair share of taxes. Additionally, the huge electricity and water requirements to power and cool down of its data centres is now a source of increasing alarm.

Eliza Pan, from Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, told The Ecologist: “New data centres are directly causing utilities to build new gas plants and delay coal plants’ retirements, and that locks us into using dirty energy for decades at a minimum.”

A recent Source Material investigation found that Amazon now operates 924 data centres in 50 countries, although the company has never confirmed this publicly.

Amazon has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2040, but in 2023 it was removed from the UN-backed Science Based Target Initiative’s certified list after the organisation said Amazon failed to set credible emissions targets.

While tech companies typically profess a love for renewable energy, many sites in the US are increasingly turning to gas-fired power stations despite their climate pledges.

Fueled

In England, five large data centre projects have made formal enquiries to National Gas about direct connections to the gas grid to build their own on-site gas electricity plants.