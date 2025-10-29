Water, everywhere

What does it mean to be thirsty? What measures will we take to quench our thirst? And how do we control other people’s access to water?

These questions are at the heart of Thirst: In Search of Freshwater at Wellcome Collection, London, an exhibition that draws together historical artefacts, documents and contemporary art to interrogate our relationship with water throughout history.

This article first appeared in the Resurgence & Ecologist magazine.

The exhibition’s curator Janice Li explains that she was interested in moving away from studying water as an abstract subject and, instead, looking at our changing relationship with it.

Wells

The direction of the exhibition was inspired in part by the discovery that “in a lot of modern languages, the word ‘thirst’ is derived from the root word ters, meaning ‘dry’,” she says.

“This is also the root for words like ‘terrain’ and ‘territory’ – I found that really interesting. These parallel words emerged around the time civilisations were first being built and territories were first being drawn.

"One can imagine the sensation of thirst being a core motivation of why people draw territory: securing access to fresh water is vital to survival.”

The exhibition opens with a clay tablet inscribed with part of the ‘Epic of Gilgamesh’, an ancient Mesopotamian poem composed sometime between 2100 and 1200 BCE.

The tablet, which is accompanied by a replica that visitors can touch, tells the story of a king who tries to force Gilgamesh to enslave his own people to dig wells for water.

Flood

Li explains that while “some people might know the more famous story of the great flood from Gilgamesh, this is a lesser-known story about the first recorded warfare over access to water”.

The object draws together narratives around the water crisis, human greed and conflict, and the environmental crisis: “This story can help us to understand that greed, over-extraction and over-consumption have led to human conflicts and war, which is one of the most environmentally destructive things on the planet.”

Starting in the desert, the exhibition weaves its way fluidly through five thematic sections.

For example, the aridity theme transitions into an exploration of the notion of rain via Adam Rouhana’s large-scale photographic print ‘Ein Aouja’, which captures the joy of Palestinians celebrating the arrival of the first rain in their water channel.

The other side of this story, however, is when we get too much rain: “We don’t tend to think about flood when we talk about thirst,” says Li. “But the reality is that when it floods, drinking water becomes contaminated, so flooding is a form of thirst.”