The art of activism

It started with a song. As a musician, Charlotte Mabon’s way of processing strong emotion is to pick up her guitar and start writing.

The song ‘Each Life Sacred’ was a response to witnessing the suffering of children in the occupied territory of Palestine whose lives were being torn apart by repeated bombings and humanitarian blockades.

The Each Life Sacred album is available to buy on bandcamp. All sales go directly to the charity War Child.

The footage was continuous and unrelenting and the grief poured out of her like a river. But she wasn't alone.

Collapses

Around the same time, photographer and activist Anouska Beckwith was asking a similar question through her own work: how do we respond, creatively and collectively, to the suffering we encounter?

There was a collective shock running through our community and we got to know who each of us were, we began a support group to share our sadness, our rage, our helplessness and our art.

Those of us who are not immediately impacted by the war are living through a different kind of proximity to suffering, one that our nervous systems are not necessarily equipped for. With online media the worst news is literally at our fingertips.

The screen collapses geography. The child on the other side of the world is no longer abstract. Instead they are visible, audible and immediate.

And yet, our capacity to respond remains largely unchanged. We care. We want to be a force for change but there is a rupture between what we feel and what we can do.

Collaborate

It is within this rupture that paralysis often takes hold - where grief and empathy overwhelm us and leave us unsure of how to act.

What we experienced within our small collective showed us that something else is possible. When grief is shared, it becomes active.

The support group did not remove the helplessness, but it redistributed it - making it something we could hold together, rather than something that quietly consumed us in isolation.

What formed was not just a creative collaboration, but a kind of social ecosystem bound together by our tender hearts, our fury and our human need for connection.

A number of the women within the support group were musicians and artists so Charlotte invited the singer Ayla Schafer to collaborate on the recording of the song and Anouska and Anika Nixdorf to create the artwork.

Handmade

It quickly became clear that this wanted to be a project of many voicesand in pooling together and sharing our artistic visions, this one song started to blossom into something bigger.

We had the idea to create a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for the charity War Child. People would donate to War Child and receive the song and artwork in return.