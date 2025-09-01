'Insure our futures'

Most people see insurance as protection – a way to safeguard homes, families, and livelihoods against disaster. But behind the glossy adverts and reassuring slogans, two of the world’s biggest insurers are underwriting destruction on a global scale.

Communities across six continents are planning coordinated actions this month against two of the worst: AXA and AIG. For years they have fueled climate breakdown, ecological collapse, and war.

Oil pipelines, coal mines, and new gas fields cannot be built without insurance. Neither can arms dealers or military supply chains.

Emissions

Insurance is what makes destructive industries financially viable. Without it, projects stall, costs soar, and investors walk away.

That’s why campaigners are targeting AXA and AIG. By withdrawing insurance, we can strike at the hidden infrastructure that allows fossil fuel expansion and militarised violence to continue.

French giant AXA has been linked to dozens of so-called “carbon bomb” projects – mega fossil fuel developments projected to unleash over 200 gigatonnes of greenhouse gas emissions: equivalent to decades of the European Union’s entire output (in 2023 the EU's net emissions were approximately 2.9 gigatonnes).

AXA has also insured projects tied to colonial fossil fuel expansion, such as TotalEnergies’ gas fields in Mozambique, and has backed companies linked to deforestation in the Amazon. For frontline communities, these numbers translate into deadly floods, fires, crop failures, and forced displacement.

American insurer AIG remains one of the world’s largest underwriters of oil and gas expansion. It has refused to rule out backing the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) – a 1,443-kilometre project threatening to displace thousands in Uganda and Tanzania while locking in huge new emissions.

Scrutiny

AIG’s record also includes insuring supply chains that provide the fuel and logistics enabling Israel’s assault on Gaza.

What makes these practices worse is that fossil fuels and arms account for only a tiny fraction of insurers’ revenues. The vast majority comes from ordinary customers paying for car, home, health, and life insurance.

We pay for protection but our premiums are quietly funnelled into destruction.

It is tragically ironic that the climate breakdown underwritten by these companies will mean that eventually all businesses will become uninsurable leading not only to a breakdown of civil society but to the demise of their own industry: an incomprehensible act of corporate suicide.