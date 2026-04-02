Sámi, energy and 'green colonialism'

A flicker of irritation ripples across the backs of a herd of reindeer as they are bitten relentlessly by insects on a summer pasture of Sápmi. Having shed their winter coats across the tundra, the reindeer now face an unusually tepid early summer.

Global heating has thickened the Arctic air with swarms of flies and mosquitoes. Knowing that wind exposure is the best defence, herds must push upwards to higher ground. But these uphill refuges are increasingly under threat.

When wind farms are erected on upper plateaus, as part of Norway’s green transition plans, they can obstruct reindeer’s seasonal movement, altering how Indigenous Sámi reindeer herders survive climate breakdown.

Expansion

Equinor’s proposed flagship project to electrify Europe’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) processing plant on Melkøya island is one force increasing pressure for onshore energy infrastructure on Sámi land, including an already confirmed power line, associated grid infrastructure, and proposed wind farm developments.

Norway’s green transition is internationally recognised as a model to follow. However, an ongoing legal appeal by the Sámi Parliament against the Norwegian government, which argues that authorities failed to meaningfully consult the Indigenous Sámi people, demonstrates that tensions remain in the region.

The Melkøya facility processes natural gas from the Snøhvit field in the Barents Sea, delivered to the plant via a 143 kilometre subsea pipeline before being exported as LNG to international markets. Until now, the plant has been powered by gas turbines fuelled by gas from the same field.

Under Equinor’s proposal, from 2030, those turbines would be replaced with electricity drawn from the mainland grid. This depends on grid infrastructure development, including a new 420 kV power line across northern Sápmi.

Norwegian authorities also publicly listed a suite of 11 wind power projects to be considered for development within the region, linked to anticipated increases in regional power demand. These currently remain in the proposal stage.

Jonas Gahr Støre the Norwegian prime minister, said at the project launch that electrification would cut greenhouse gas emissions by 850,000 tonnes a year. This is equivalent to around two per cent of Norway’s annual emissions, according to government estimates.

Numbers

The plans are presented as a valuable effort to prevent climate breakdown. But many environmental critics have argued that the project amounts to greenwashing – describing less a case of decarbonisation than of creative accounting.

Gas no longer burned at Melkøya may instead be exported and combusted elsewhere. Equinor states on its own website: “Another advantage is that gas that would otherwise be burned on the installations can now be better utilised in Europe."

Motvind Norge, a campaign group opposing potential wind developments, argues that this could mean while Norway’s domestic emissions may appear cleaner, the planet’s total carbon load would be largely unchanged.