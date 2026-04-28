I liberated a lobster and got crushed

I walked into Weyfish, a fishmonger below Catch, a high-end seafood restaurant in Weymouth on 10 April 2025, and did what we’ve all thought of doing. I reached my arm into an aquarium, picked up a lobster and walked calmly out.

As an ecologist, I acted out of deep love and concern for this wild creature, taking it across the road and placing it carefully into the waters of Weymouth Harbour.

What followed demonstrates the staggering dysfunction in our relationship to natural ecosystems and also of our legal and media ecosystems too. I was arrested, prosecution and convicted - feeding a media frenzy.

Strip-searched

As a scientist, it appears ludicrous that I have had to admit guilt for "criminal damage" to a fishmonger’s "pet" lobster, a lobster that was stolen from its habitat, commodified and held captive in tortuous conditions.

My media ordeal has been no less absurd. I have been portrayed in the press as misguided and ignorant, while basic factual errors have been allowed to proliferate. It's time to set the record straight.

Six weeks after I liberated that lobster, four police officers in three vehicles arrived at my home with arrest warrants. I was strip-searched and my home was ransacked as they searched for the "critical rainbow-knitted jumper evidence".

I was taken into custody, strip-searched, held for hours and charged with five serious offences - most of which were eventually thrown out due to lack of evidence.

One of these was an absurd charge of assault by battery that, according to the custody sergeant, had “come from above”.

Scrutiny

Some 12 months later I appeared in court via video link to answer to the charge of criminal damage to a lobster. I pleaded guilty to avoid lengthy court proceedings.

All of this, I estimate, cost the taxpayer around £13,000. This money was spent in order to settle the score over a £25 lobster.

The headlines that emerged show that even basic fact checking is beyond most media outlets.

'Animal rights activist killed my crayfish', ‘Animal activist banned from Michelin restaurant after ‘"freeing" educational pet lobster’, ‘Lobster died after partner was thrown into sea by eco-activist’.

The articles feature numerous claims made by the well connected restaurant owner, none of which stand up to scrutiny and were not substantiated in court.

Delicacy

Accuracy matters in science. Throughout the reporting on my case, the animal was repeatedly referred to by the restaurateur as a "crayfish".

The term is used to diminish a complex sentient being to a mere menu item, as well as deliberately framing the lobster as a freshwater organism, escalating the media ‘cruelty’ click bait.