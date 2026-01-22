Museum climate school materials funded by Shell

Protests against Shell’s sponsorship of educational materials about climate change in an Australian museum have led to a review of the materials - but campaigners are still pushing for a policy to prevent partnerships with fossil fuel companies.

In December, DeSmog revealed that Shell subsidiary Shell QGC, one of Australia’s largest gas and coal companies, has paid Brisbane’s Queensland Museum AU$10.25 million (US$6.94 million) since 2015 to fund school educational programmes about climate change that distort climate science.

The materials fail to clearly identify fossil fuels as the primary cause of the climate emergency.

Extreme

Materials created for the programme, which include lesson plans, learning activities, and design challenges give a ‘one-sided view’ of the energy future by downplaying the role of fossil fuels in driving climate change, according to Belinda Noble, founder of Comms Declare, an Australian climate advocacy group.

An analysis by campaign group Comms Declare highlights dozens of instances where the materials are misleading, such as promoting technologies such as carbon capture as solutions, Noble said.

“They also falsely position gas companies as part of the solution to climate change and tell kids that fossil fuels are compatible with a safe climate, which is simply untrue,” she added.

Comms Declare found that the branded materials present a biased and incomplete picture of climate science.

In one learning module called “Changing Climates, Changing Waters”, rising seas and extreme temperatures are presented as something to adapt to, with no mention of transitioning away from fossil fuels.

Together

Another module “Introduction to Ocean Acidification”, aimed at 14 to 16-year-olds, teaches students about the chemistry of CO2 absorption in the ocean and the impacts of ocean acidification on marine life.

Although the materials never explain the role of fossil fuels in ocean acidification, children are tasked with designing carbon capture and storage devices.

In the “States of Matter: Our Warming World” module pamphlet for children aged eight to 13, the sole mention of fossil fuels is buried in a teacher’s note.

It said: “It is recommended that you conclude this activity with a discussion about how individuals, the local community, Australia and the international community are reducing their reliance on fossil fuels and combatting climate change.

“This can demonstrate that we are working together to address climate change, thus mitigating future warming.”

Pressure