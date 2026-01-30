Protected areas oil exploration 'shocking, irresponsible'

Britain is the worst country in the world for letting oil and gas companies drill in protected areas, according to a new investigation.

The revelations come as the government weighs up whether to approve extraction at the Rosebank oilfield in the North Sea.

Places like the Great Barrier Reef, the Sumatran rainforest and the Dorset coast are among the many internationally-recognised sites that are supposed to be safeguarded from industrial activity.

Habitat

Yet in more than 7,000 of these locations around the world, companies have permission to drill for oil and gas, according to the cross-border project from the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and partners, coordinated by the Environmental Investigative Forum and European Investigative Collaborations.

There are two types of licence given to companies: for exploration, which lets them drill in search of oil and gas; and production, which allows them to extract fuel and tends to do more damage.

The UK has oil and gas production licences that overlap with 13,500 km2 of protected areas – more than any other country. The area is nearly nine times the size of Greater London.

The danger posed by these overlaps was made stark in 2023, when a damaged pipeline resulted in 200 barrels of oily water leaking into Poole Harbour in Dorset.

The harbour is protected both internationally and by UK law, and is a vital habitat for wildlife including wetland birds and seahorses.

Pipeline

Wera Hobhouse, Liberal Democrat MP and member of the energy security and net zero select committee, said the findings were “deeply troubling”.

“Protected areas exist for a reason,” she said, “and allowing oil and gas exploration within them completely undermines their purpose, putting irreplaceable natural habitats at risk.” Hobhouse described the UK’s place on the list as “frankly shocking and irresponsible”.

The findings come as the government decides whether to approve production at the Rosebank oilfield. An assessment by Shell and Equinor, the companies that co-own the Rosebank licence, shows that a “worst-case” spill could spread oil across 29 marine protected areas in the North Sea.

Hobhouse said: “The revelations of this investigation must weigh heavily on the government as it considers the Rosebank decision.

"Rosebank may not sit directly within a protected area, but the pipeline built to serve it cuts through a highly sensitive marine protected area, posing clear risks to our marine environment.”