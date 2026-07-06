Campaigners battle 'monstrous megalith' AI centre

Proposals for a huge AI data centre and battery energy storage system from energy infrastructure company Xlinks have triggered a furious response from residents across North Devon.

Xlinks claims the development would offer “a dedicated community benefit package [that] would be shaped by the community itself, alongside new on- and off-campus amenities — which could include public open space, a fitness centre, an electric bus depot or a business hub".

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But more than 200 people left Simon Morrish, the representative from Xlinks, in no doubt of the strength of feeling locally during at a packed meeting in Great Torrington Town Hall, chaired by Geoffrey Cox MP, late last month.

Catastrophic

“Who in this room is against this data centre?" one resident asked the sweltering crowd in the Town Hall. "Stand up if you agree with me.” One by one almost the entire meeting got to its feet.

A social media group for local residents opposing the project had grown to more than 5,000 members in the first week. The Down with Devon Data Campus and BESS campaign then held its first meeting on Monday, 30 June, at Great Torrington Town Hall with more than 100 people in attendance.

The company's promotional website shows massive data halls nestled in woodlands. Local campaigners say that the negative impact of the giant industrial site far outweighs the benefits.

Matt Whittaker, vice-chair of the campaign, said: "The monstrous megalithic construction they want to build will be seen for miles around and will dominate the town. It will have a disastrous impact on biodiverse farmland. We know we have less than six weeks to stop this project before it gets into the planning system.

"Our campaign has received a lot of interesting scientific documentation which we will be sharing with Geoffrey Cox MP and Torridge Council planning committee to show why going ahead with the data centre and BESS is a catastrophic mistake for that land."

Immortalised

Government policies have created conditions for a corporate land grab, he claimed. "The government's decision to designate data centres as 'national critical infrastructure' means there is a risk the plans get rubber-stamped," he added.

"Farmers can't pass on their land easily within their own families, so when the company behind this project wants to buy in return for signing a non-disclosure agreement it looks like easy money. That's the real story here."