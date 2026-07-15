TV must showcase real animal lives

Television does more than entertain. It shapes how society understands the world, influences public attitudes, and informs political and ethical debates.

That influence brings responsibility. When broadcasters misrepresent, public trust suffers. When television consistently mischaracterises farmed animals and the lives they live, the consequences shape how society perceives and ultimately treats over a billion living beings each year.

Most people in Britain have little direct contact with farmed animals. Unlike companion animals, farmed animals are largely hidden from public view.

Misleading

As a result, television plays a significant role in shaping public perceptions of how animals raised for food are kept and who they are.

What viewers learn about these animals often comes not from personal experience but from documentaries, factual programmes, news coverage and entertainment media. This is why accuracy matters.

A recent complaint to the BBC by The Animal Law Foundation concerning an episode of The Future with Hannah Fry illustrates this concern.

The programme featured research using artificial intelligence to assess pigs' emotional states and experiences. Yet viewers were subsequently presented with comments questioning whether pigs experience emotions such as happiness or sadness.

The Animal Law Foundation argues that this created a misleading impression that does not reflect the current state of scientific understanding regarding pig sentience and emotional capacity.

Assumptions

Whether or not one agrees with the specifics of that complaint, it raises an important question: are broadcasters applying the same standards of rigour to animal-related subjects as they would to other areas of science?

When television elsewhere presents unsupported scepticism about climate science, medical research or technological developments, editorial standards require challenge, context and evidence.

Animal science should not be treated differently simply because the subject concerns species that society uses for food production.

The wider problem is that misleading portrayals of farmed animals are often so familiar that they pass unnoticed. Cultural assumptions become embedded in programming choices, language, framing and editorial decisions.

Commodities

Over time, these portrayals help shape public attitudes, influencing everything from how we see certain animals, consumer behaviour and legislative priorities.

Both Ofcom and the BBC recognise that broadcasters have a duty not to materially mislead audiences. The BBC's public service mission requires it to inform and educate, while Ofcom's Broadcasting Code emphasises the importance of due accuracy.

These principles exist because audiences have a right to expect that factual programming reflects evidence rather than assumptions, stereotypes or outdated beliefs.