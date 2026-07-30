An adaptation story

It’s the height of summer, when everyone should be having a carefree break without thinking about the ills of the world.

Instead, our news feeds are filled with stories of wildfires in Europe and closer to home, in the Cairngorms in Scotland, in South Wales, or in Dunwich Heath, Suffolk.

Weirdly, climate change has barely factored into any of the whirlwind announcements emerging from Andy Burnham, our new prime minister, in the last two weeks.

Heat

Nothing about crop failures and rising food prices, nothing about water resilience or long-term insurance to deal with the impacts that are only going to get worse.

Burnham’s answer? A paltry reduction of VAT on energy bills to deal with rising energy prices - and a resumption of drilling in the North Sea. Let’s ignore the latter, because it simply belies belief.

This £45 taken off the average energy bill is going to do little to address the threat of food shortages that we are no doubt going to see in the near future.

I live in a typical terrace home. Over the past few years, we’ve spent about £14,000 adapting the house to be greener. The motivation wasn’t just about reducing our emissions – it was about making our house more comfortable.

We’ve put in loft insulation, upgraded our windows and installed ceiling fans to deal with the heat. This is in addition to installing a heat pump when our boiler conked out during Christmas a couple of years ago.

Bills

These adaptations have largely worked – the house is fairly warm in winter, not too hot even in this summer’s heatwave. And as an added bonus, our energy bills are actually going down, the most recent direct debit reduced by a whopping £70/month - far exceeding Burnham’s annual savings. And there is still a lot more we can do.

Everyone talks about the elusive idea of ‘net zero’. But in reality, that’s quite an unhelpful framing and has probably been a barrier to climate action.

Conservative and Reform positions are to abandon net zero, alleging that it is these targets that are responsible for our higher energy bills.

This is in spite of the fact that 78 per cent of the population has expressed concern about climate change, according to regular polling from the Department of Energy and Net Zero.

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In reality, the issue is far more personal for most people, as my own experience attests to. How do we adapt to a changing climate and make our lives better, not worse? And how can we afford to do so?

The government’s Climate Change Committee (CCC) estimates that achieving net zero would cost about £26bn a year, without giving a specific figure for housing.