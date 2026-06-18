Selling oil at the mouth of the Amazon

“The air conditioning unit, the speakers, the computers, the mobile phones, the chairs," Nãnashaira Medeiros Siqueira said, pointing around the room. "Oil touches many areas of our daily lives.”

She stood next to a projector screen in a wooden hut on Marajó Island, northeastern Brazil, and pressed her clicker (see image). The slide read: “Produtos feitos com Petrol” ("Things made from oil").

Siqueira, a representative of Petrobras, Brazil’s national oil company, made a series of presentations to coastal communities on the Foz do Amazonas (Mouth of the Amazon) basin in November 2025.

Offshore

The company had just begun drilling an exploratory deepsea well in these waters — raising fears of an oil spill that could harm the mangroves and coral reefs on which local people depend.

Petrobras has embarked on a surge of public relations activity since it began to take sole ownership of drilling blocks in Foz do Amazonas in 2020: from running meetings, to hiring Gen-Z influencers, film stars and pop icons, to splashing its green, white and yellow logo on projects to conserve mangroves and humpback whales, an investigation by DeSmog in partnership with Brazilian magazine piauí published on Wednesday, 17 June 2026 shows.

Petrobras increased its spending on advertising and sponsorship five-fold between 2020 and 2025, according to public disclosures. Videos created by influencers on the company’s behalf racked up over 1.5 billion views in 2024 and 2025 — the equivalent to being viewed by eight times by each person in Brazil, a country of 213 million people.

IBAMA, Brazil’s environmental regulator, had repeatedly knocked back drilling applications, citing the risks to marine ecosystems.

But Petrobras nonetheless began drilling an exploratory deep sea well in Foz Do Amazonas in October, after winning a five-year licencing battle. This could open the door for the rest of the industry to begin developing offshore oil in the region.

Social license

Campaigners, academics and state prosecutors have accused Petrobras of misleading the public over the way it is presenting the project by playing down climate and environmental risks, and obscuring the true scale of their plans from local communities.

Petrobras tripled the number of social media influencers it hired between 2022 and 2024 to 72, working with social media stars from LGBTQ+ activists to biologists, according to company data obtained via FOI requests and shared with DeSmog by Greenpeace’s investigative unit Unearthed.

Petrobras also quadrupled the number of cultural and environmental projects it sponsors since 2020, its public disclosures show. Amanda Mota, a culture influencer, for example, dances at the Petrobras-sponsored Choro Jazz festival in Marajó, in a 2025 YouTube video now viewed over five million times.