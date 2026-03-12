Fukushima at fifteen

The official investigation into the Fukushima disaster called it a “made in Japan” failure by a nuclear industry that suffered from regulatory capture, faulty leadership, defective engineering, and ruinous cost-saving measures, such as failing to build an adequate seawall or waterproofed generators and pumps.

BUY: Return to Fukushima

The disaster at Three Mile Island in the United States decades earlier could be dismissed as human error. The disaster at Chernobyl could be dismissed as the product of inferior Soviet technology.

Fukushima was different. An advanced industrial country running fifty-four nuclear reactors, supplying a third of the Japan’s electricity, was devastated by the world’s worst industrial accident.

Fireball

The final bill for containing the destroyed reactors, storing the waste, and rebuilding parts of the nuclear exclusion zone will be more than a trillion dollars.

This is one quarter of Japan’s economy, a devastating blow to an island nation that is currently ignoring its history and geology as it pushes to restart the nuclear reactors that it closed fifteen years ago.

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake and tsunami killed twenty thousand people along Japan’s eastern coast. The earthquake and wave also destroyed the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

Three of the plant’s six nuclear reactors melted down and exploded. A fourth reactor, about to be reloaded, also exploded in a hydrogen fireball, while Japan prepared to evacuate Tokyo, lying a hundred miles to the south.

Melted

The "Fukushima fifty", a suicide squad of older men willing to expose themselves to lethal doses of radiation, flooded the melted reactors with seawater.

But Tokyo was also saved by luck. Westerly winds blew most of the radioactive gases and particles out to sea. One hundred and sixty thousand people were evacuated from around the destroyed reactors.

Today, a nuclear exclusion zone the size of New York remains uninhabited, filled with ghost towns and radioactive pigs and mushrooms too contaminated to eat.

Four thousand workers struggle daily to control the ongoing disaster. The three melted reactors are so radioactive that they destroy the robots sent to explore the damage.

No one knows where the melted fuel is located or how deep it has burrowed below the reactors’ concrete pedestals. The water used to cool the reactors is stored in more than a thousand tanks that reached capacity in 2023.

Dose

This cooling water, supposedly cleaned but actually contaminated with sixty-two radionuclides, including cesium, strontium, and plutonium, is being released into the Pacific Ocean.

Two fuel pools packed with nuclear cores have yet to be emptied. They sit precariously on top of Units 1 and 2, which are exploded tangles of metal ready to topple into the ocean.