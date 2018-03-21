Colourfest - can Yoga and green tea really replace booze and drugs at a summer festival?

Colourfest, the yoga- inspired festival, returns to Gaunts House in Dorset for its seventh year this summer promising a “unique opportunity for celebration and connection through yoga, dance and music.”

The organisers are offering a restorative alternative to the many hedonistic music festivals in the UK summer calendar - this will be an alcohol and drug-free event.

Yoga remains at the heart of the festival. The many workshops, performances and activities are infused with its spirit and ethos, bringing the chance for deep connection and nourishment, and generating a calm and uplifting ambience.

Colours of life

Robbie Newman, co-organiser of Colourfast told The Ecologist: “Colourfest blends inner rest with more active expressions and promises to be playful, enriching and insightful, celebrating the many colours of life.

"The delicious blend of yoga, movement, music, creativity and spirited celebration leaves you feeling connected, in the flow, and full of the joy of being alive.”

The atmosphere will be somewhat calmer than your average festival, but there will still be plenty of music including Glowglobes with their French-lilted mix of acoustic gypsy-jazz, folk and vocal harmonies, and jazz-band Skedaddle, blending jazz, klezmer and Balkan gypsy songs and dances.

Slower pace

Rowan Cobelli, co-organiser of Colourfest, said: “Colourfest is a constantly evolving gem of a gathering created for people looking for a connecting and restorative festival experience - upbeat, nurturing and family friendly.

"Our programme caters for those just starting to explore themselves and life in a deeper way, as well as offering more intensive opportunities for those more experienced in transformative work.

“Alongside the uplifting workshops, keeping the event alcohol and drug free really charges the atmosphere in beautiful ways. We encourage you to come for the full four days as it takes time to drop into a slower pace and build sufficient resources to really open up to and benefit from the wellspring of natural treasures this festival offers.”

This Author

Catherine Harte is contributing editor of The Ecologist. Colourfest runs from Thursday 31 May to Monday 3 June . More information can be found at the Colourfest website.