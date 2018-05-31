Stars of stage and screen back national nature challenge 30 Days Wild

Naturalists, TV presenters and authors are backing The Wildlife Trusts’ national nature challenge to do something ‘wild’ every day during June.

Author Abi Elphinstone, TV presenter Gillian Burke, Olympian Alex Gregory, and chart-topping James McVey from The Vamps have all put their weight behind the campaign to reconnect people with wildlife in a fun and inspirational way.

More than 54,500 people, schools and workplaces have signed up to 30 Days Wild which starts on Friday June 1st. Sign-ups are rising, and organisers hope to beat last year when an estimated 250,000 took part.

Technology is great

New research shows that 30 Days Wild is unique in improving people’s perception of beauty in nature, and that noticing natural beauty makes people happier and want to care for it.

Gillian Burke, the biologist and Springwatch presenter, is supporting 30 Days Wild. Will she dance in a downpour as one of her Random Act of Wildness.

She said: “I’d love people to connect with the wildlife around them – I think lots of people don’t know how to do it… this is the perfect way to start and discover how you can make a difference. Where will your wild adventure take you? I might dance in a downpour!”

Ellie Harrison, the ecologist and Vice President of The Wildlife Trusts said: “We know that encouraging children to spend time in nature is a good thing. It’s not easy for us to remember how to connect with the child within and to have fun. But if we do that, it becomes infectious."

Alex Gregory, the double Olympic Champion and author of Dadventures said: “It's all too easy to fall into the habit of walking into the house and shutting the door. There are too many things indoors that are attractive to our children and us adults alike, mostly revolving around a screen. I think technology is great, I love it, as long as there is something else.

Mental health

"Often the best memories are made quickly for free. This is what the outdoors gives us. Taking the first step outside is the biggest challenge, after that, with a willing mind and a spot of enthusiasm, bonding moments and lasting memories can easily be made together. What is it that we remember from our childhoods? That afternoon watching TV? Or the time mum climbed a tree with us after school?”

Nick Baker, the naturalist and Vice President of The Wildlife Trusts said: “Ever since I was a small boy I’ve been fascinated by wildlife and the natural world. It’s so important for us all to have regular contact with nature – I know it makes me feel happier and healthier."

Isabel Hardman, the assistant editor of The Spectator, and founder of #wildflowerhour, added: “As a society, we’re really disconnected from nature. Some people think you have to go miles to see wildlife, but we don’t even notice nature at our feet.

"I take time for myself and for nature every day, no matter how busy I am. Those 15 minutes outside are just more important for my mental health, so I prioritise them. Even in the middle of the city, there’s always something to see, something to learn.

"Being involved in nature gives people a way of talking about mental health. It helps to build something we’ve lost, too – community. The online nature-loving community is huge, and 30 Days Wild is the perfect way to tap into that.”

Natural beauty

New this year is the first ever Big Wild Weekend from 16 June with more than 100 wildlife events including bushcraft, osprey trails, mammal tracking, wild sleepovers, wild picnics and more.

Abi Elphinstone, author of the bestselling children’s novel SKY SONG, spent her childhood building dens and running wild across highland glens. She said: “My siblings and I used to camp under the stars up the glen, fish our pond for giant beetles and scramble over the moors in search of hidden waterfalls – and I believe the reason I am a writer is because the wilderness I explored as a child made me one."

New research shows that 30 Days Wild is unique in improving people’s perception of beauty in nature, and that noticing natural beauty makes people happier and want to care for it.

Dr Miles Richardson, Director of Psychology, University of Derby explains: “Over the past three years we’ve repeatedly found that taking part in 30 Days Wild improves health, happiness, nature connection and conservation behaviours. Now we’ve discovered that engagement with the beauty of nature is part of that story.

“Tuning-in to the everyday beauty of nature becomes part of a journey which connects us more deeply to the natural world. As people’s appreciation of natural beauty increases, so does their happiness.

Garden meadows

"We respond to beauty – it restores us and balances our emotions. This, in turn, encourages people to do more to help wildlife and take action for nature.”

30 Days Wild is encouraging people to make their neighbourhoods wilder and green-up their streets, to help wildlife and to share the joy of nature.

Lucy McRobert, campaigns manager for The Wildlife Trusts concludes: “30 Days Wild is a lovely way to get closer to nature and marvel at the everyday wildlife that lives all around you.

"Sit quietly and enjoy watching dragonflies dance over a pond or take a moment to sow a window-box of wildflowers to help bees. Get together with your neighbours to create hedgehog highways or sow front-garden meadows along the length of your street. No matter how small the action, it all counts!”

This Author

Brendan Montague is editor of The Ecologist. This story is based on a press release from 30 Days Wild.

Readers who sign up for 30 Days Wild will receive a free pack with a booklet of inspirational ideas for Random Acts of Wildness, a recipe for wild strawberry and thyme ice cream, wildflower-seeded paper to sow, a wall chart to record your activities and wild stickers. There are special online packs for schools with outdoor lesson plans and giant Random Act of Wildness cards. Workplaces can join in too, with tailored download packs to bring the ‘wild’ to work.