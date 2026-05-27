Pig suffering given a platform

A major two-week advertising campaign urging the public to change attitudes towards animals and confront the realities faced by pigs on British farms has been plastered across the London Underground by the Animal Justice Project (AJP) this month.

The campaign will have reached an estimated 2,801,376 commuters across 19 central London stations, including Chalk Farm, Baker Street, Green Park and Stockwell.

Twenty large-format posters were installed throughout the network, positioned to maximise visibility as commuters wait for trains and move through stations.

Compassion

Following the success of a previous London Underground campaign in April, the latest adverts feature two striking visuals: one showing a pig behind bars marked with the word “imprisoned”, and another exposing conditions commonly found on standard British pig farms.

Blending shock, empathy and sorrow, the campaign calls on the public to help “end pig farming,” and encourages commuters to question long-held assumptions about animals and food production. The imagery invites passersby to consider a future in which all animals are treated with fairness and compassion.

Ayrton Cooper, campaigns director of AJP, said: “Our London Underground campaign encourages commuters to stop and think.

Conversation

"By portraying a pig behind bars alongside the word ‘imprisoned,’ we confront the assumptions many people have long taken for granted.

"We hope these ads will spark compassion, encourage meaningful conversations, and inspire people to extend the same care and concern they show to some animals to pigs as well.”

The campaign forms part of AJP’s wider Project Pig initiative, which aims to expose conditions within British pig farming and build public support for systemic change.

The organisation hopes to spark a nationwide conversation about the treatment of pigs and the future of animal farming in the UK.

This Author

Brendan Montague is an editor of The Ecologist.