EV sales accelerate, petrol cars stall

Electric vehicle sales in China and Europe have reached a threshold or ‘tipping point’ that has triggered an irreversible shift away from their petrol and diesel-powered equivalents.

Researchers analysed global sales from 2016 through to 2023 and observed that EV sales were increasing exponentially across 32 countries, with the global fleet of electric and hybrid vehicles doubling every 1.5 years.

Most sales were in the lead markets of the EU, China and US, where sales have doubled every 1.3, 1.0 and 1.7 years respectively. In contrast, sales of traditional cars began to decline steadily from around 2019, compounded by the COVID19 pandemic.

Volatility

As economies recovered after the pandemic, fossil fuel car sales continued to slide while EV and PHEV sales remained buoyant.

The rapid growth in EV market share alongside sharp declines in combustion car sales and signs of weakening market resilience for fossil-fueled vehicles are among the key signs of a positive tipping point, the researchers say.

Another sign was the growing variety of electric vehicles on the market, combined with a decline in the variety of traditional vehicles.

A further indicator was price parity, with advanced modelling tools predicting that on the current policy trajectory this will occur in Europe and China between 2025 and 2028, followed by the US, Canada and South Korea between 2026 and 2030 and the rest of the world between 2030 and 2035.

They identified these critical indicators by analysing the volatility of market shares of conventional vehicles over the years before the COVID pandemic and observing fluctuations becoming more intense while slowing down at the same time.

Self-propelling

The researchers say this is a classic signature of the onset of a tipping point, often observed in climatological data.

Professor Tim Lenton, from the University of Exeter, said: “We show for the first time in market data, early opportunity signals before a positive tipping point where uptake of EVs (and decline of fossil-fuelled cars) becomes self-propelling.

"For markets that haven’t tipped yet, governments and investors can use this signal to indicate where policy efforts and investment can have the biggest bang for their buck. For manufacturers it provides a strong steer to shift their investment and production lines from fossil fuelled cars to EVs, or risk getting left behind.”

But although EV uptake in China and Europe has now become self-propelling, it was found not to be rapid enough for existing climate objectives, which require the elimination of transport emissions by 2050 in Europe and 2060 in China.

Policymakers

The researchers say intensifying policy action in these leading markets can accelerate the tipping point to achieve their climate objectives and would help reduce the cost of EVs in the rest of the world, allowing other countries to get on board the EV transition sooner.