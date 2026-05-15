The British Government has reopened a carbon dioxide production plant linked to a widely-criticised method of pig slaughter, resulting in widespread concern.



The plant reopening follows increasing fears of CO₂ shortages linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz following the war in Iran.

The government has reopened the site to support the food industry's growing need for CO₂ gas. The Animal Welfare Committee has urged ministers to phase out the use of CO₂ slaughter for pigs due to the distress caused to the animals.

Pain

Ayrton Cooper, Animal Justice Project’s campaigns director, said: “In just over a decade we’ve seen a 73 per cent increase in the gassing of pigs in slaughterhouses in the UK.

“It is now the method of slaughter for nine out of 10 pigs. Despite clear evidence showing how painful and distressing this method of killing is, the government seems adamant in increasing supply of gases rather than tackling the issue directly and ending the gassing of pigs.”

Despite these recommendations, the government has yet to set out any clear timeline or policy to reduce reliance on this method of slaughter.

The Redcar plant opening comes as Project Slingshot launched a provocative campaign with advertising on the London Underground aimed at exposing the secretive practice of slaughtering pigs in gas chambers. Diane Morgan, Dr Amir Khan, Jen Brister and other celebrities feature in the adverts.

Naomi Hallum, a cofounder of Project Slingshot, said: “Pigs experience severe pain and distress and die gasping for air. But the industry asks us to believe that they kill pigs in gas chambers because it is humane. We simply don’t buy it.

Dramatic

“This has all the hallmarks of industrial-scale gaslighting. It seems that while the pigs get gassed, the rest of us get gaslit.”