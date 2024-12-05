Boar mistreatment revealed

Disturbing evidence of animal cruelty at a boar stud farm in Norfolk has been exposed by Animal Justice Project during an undercover investigation.

The facility sells semen exclusively to Hermitage AI for distribution to pig farms across Britain, including those that supply Cranswick. Cranswick boasts of its “farm to fork” business and provides pork, bacon, and cooked meats to major retailers such as Tesco.

Footage from the investigation captures harrowing scenes of boars collapsing and enduring mistreatment, systemic neglect, and multiple breaches of welfare standards at the farm. Boars were subjected to regular verbal abuse and Innovis staff struck boars over 300 times during the documented period, often using hard pipes a pitchfork and paddles.

Sentient

The investigation revealed that boars endured semen collection for the artificial insemination industry. Boars who resisted collection were physically assaulted and yelled at. Workers used homophobic and sexual insults towards the animals, highlighting a culture of cruelty at the stud farm.

The investigation highlights potential violations of the Animal Welfare Act 2006, the Welfare of Farmed Animals (England) Regulations 2007, DEFRA Pig Standards and the DEFRA Code of Practice. These breaches include inadequate housing, neglect of injured animals, physical abuse, and wholly inadequate handling.

Claire Palmer, director of Animal Justice Project, said: "The abuse documented at Innovis is appalling. Pigs were struck, stabbed, and intimidated daily by long-standing staff under a CEO in place for 20 years. Yet no one intervened.

“We have contacted the authorities to push for prosecutions and demand the immediate dismissal of all staff involved—suspensions are simply not enough. If these were dogs, the consequences would be swift and severe.

“Even without abuse, these animals endure years of confinement, invasive practices, and a complete denial of natural behaviours. Farmed animals are sentient beings, not commodities. We urge the public to reject meat and choose a kinder future.”

Weapons

Ayesha Smart, a barrister, said: "Innovis and their workers must comply with section 4 and section 9 Animal Welfare Act 2006.

“There are copious failings of those duties across the undercover footage where these safeguards are violated, and workers intentionally cause the boars pain and suffering. It is wholly unacceptable to hit, strike or kick pigs, whether using a body part or an implement.

“There are clear breaches of these requirements given also the unsanitary and slippery walkways coated with urine and faeces. There is a lack of suitable bedding or enrichment in some of the pens leaving animals to resort to pacing, playing with the concrete floor or fighting."

Dr Alice Brough, a former pig veterinarian, said: "The animal handling and care shown on this unit is truly shocking. Pigs are verbally and physically abused, appear to be neglected, and dosed with off-label drugs, licenced for females not boars, to the point of severe side effects and possibly even death.

The force used in handling these animals, who show no aggression towards workers, is beyond excessive, and employs the use of inappropriate tools as weapons to inflict pain.”