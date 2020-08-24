Young want green jobs

Half of young Britons say they want a job that helps protect the planet, according to a survey.

Published to mark so-called Earth Overshoot Day on Saturday, a survey of 1,000 people aged 18 to 34 found 50 percent wanted a job in the green economy.

Earth Overshoot Day marks the point at which humanity has used up all the resources the planet can provide for a year.

Career

This year, the date was pushed back by three weeks due to a reduction in carbon emissions and commercial forestry caused by the pandemic.

It had previously been falling earlier and earlier - arriving in July for the first time in 2019.

The Global Footprint Network calculates that humans currently use 60 percent more resources than can be renewed, needing the equivalent of 1.6 Earths.

The survey of young people, commissioned by domestic and business energy supplier Good Energy, found 57% would prefer to work for a business that was environmentally sustainable.

A further 58 percent thought climate breakdown was our next big global crisis, while 45 percent said sustainable sectors offered a more secure career.

Wind farm

Sustainability and renewable energy proved a more attractive sector for a future career than a job as a social media influencer, which was cited by 10 percent of respondents, or in retail at eight percent.

Just six percent said they wanted a job in the fossil fuel industry.

Research published by the Local Government Association, which represents councils in England and Wales, found the UK could create almost 700,000 new green jobs by 2030 with the right support.

Good Energy marked Earth Overshoot Day by partnering with Orchestra for the Earth to play a concert of wind instruments at Delabole wind farm in north Cornwall.

Delabole was built in 1991 and was the the UK's first wind farm.

Greener

Juliet Davenport, climate scientist and founder of Good Energy, said: "Earth Overshoot Day reminds us all that we are using more resources than our planet can afford to give.

"On this day, we want to highlight what the transition to a green economy would mean for future generations.

"Young people understand the volatile position we are in and want Government and business to act so that we move the date back before it is too late.

"We owe it to future generations to prioritise a green recovery today - for better jobs, greener lives and a more hopeful future."

This Author

Tess de la Mare is a reporter for PA.