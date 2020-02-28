Youth strikers 'ecstatic' about Greta solidarity

Greta Thunberg's "incredible impact" on the global climate movement has been praised by campaigners in Bristol ahead of her appearance in the city.

The 17-year-old activist founded the school strike movement by sitting in solitude outside the Swedish parliament in 2018 and has since inspired millions across the world.

She will be joined on stage by Mya-Rose Craig, 17, who recently became the youngest person in the UK to be awarded an honorary doctorate.

Campaigning

Mya-Rose was given the honour by the University of Bristol for using her platform as a world-leading ornithologist to call for greater diversity in the wildlife and conservation sectors.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mya-Rose said: "As a young environmentalist, I am even more ecstatic about Greta Thunberg coming to Bristol and I'm looking forward to us giving her a huge Bristol welcome.

"In 2018, Bristol was the first city to declare a climate emergency and also the first to declare an ecological emergency just four weeks ago.

"I am enormously excited and honoured to be sharing a stage with Greta, as well as demanding immediate and substantial action from governments around the world on climate and species extinction, as well as the need to interest young people of all ethnicities in the fight to save the planet.

"Greta has been amazing in her campaigning."

Attitudes

Mya-Rose said Greta had focused governments around the world "on the need to act now".

Dr Eunice Lo, a climate scientist at the University of Bristol, also paid tribute to Greta's work.

"Young people are rightfully demanding more climate action from governments and nations," Dr Lo told PA.

"They will be bearing the consequences of climate change in the future if there is inadequate action.

"Greta Thunberg has made an incredible impact on people's attitudes to climate change.

Power

"Her striking has inspired millions of young people around the world to join her.

"These are children who cannot vote yet but they are making such a difference in terms of urging parents to change their habits and asking governments to be more responsible to the environment."

Dr Lo said Bristol was a great location for Greta to visit, given the city had been the first to declare a climate emergency.

Bristol University was also the first UK university to declare a climate emergency. The city is proposing a diesel car ban and aims to become carbon neutral and resilient by 2030.

"In many ways, I think Bristol is leading climate efforts, especially within the UK," Dr Lo said. "I think Greta coming will further inspire our young people and hopefully the people in power to do more."

This Author

Claire Hayhurst is a reporter with PA.