Death by a thousand treaties

Leaving fossil fuels in the ground is a key requirement to limit global warming to 2°C, according to climate scientists.

The majority of European parliamentarians recently joined the call for fossil fuel phase out. Yet, most governments are failing to implement an energy transition.

A recent UN report warns that “governments are planning to produce about 50 percent more fossil fuels in 2030 than would be consistent with limiting warming to 2°C and 120 percent more than would be consistent with limiting warming to 1.5°C.”

Deter

This is taking place when, instead, states should be banning new permits for the exploration or extraction of fossil fuels, limiting or rescinding existing licenses, cutting subsidies to coal, gas or oil; or taxing its production.

Many factors deter government action to tackle the fossil fuel industry. But there is one obstacle that is rarely talked about: International investment treaties, in particular the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT), are powerful weapons for fossil fuel corporations.

They enable them to attack any climate measure that could reduce their profits, even those enacted to deal with the social and ecological crisis.

How are fossil fuels investors using investment agreements to prevent an energy transition?

Using investment agreements, fossil fuel companies can deter governments from advancing climate legislation, or make steps towards energy transition extremely expensive.

Undermine

Big oil, gas and coal companies can bypass national legal systems. Instead, they can use a web of over 2,600 international investment treaties to sue States for billions of dollars in “damages” at international arbitration tribunals if governments move to shut down or restrict the profits of fossil fuel projects.

Amandine Van Den Berghe, an environmental lawyer , summed up the problem: “Fossil fuel companies may seek to use ISDS to shift their losses from stranded assets onto states and seek unmerited compensation for poor business decisions.”

The Energy Charter Treaty is the world’s most dangerous investment agreement, due to its wide geographical reach and its extremely broad and generous investor privileges.

Created in the 1990s to protect foreign investors in the energy sector, it has since been used in 131 cases by investors to sue States.

Several of these lawsuits were initiated by fossil fuel companies attempting to undermine governments’ efforts to fight climate change.