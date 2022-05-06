Words of belonging

Louisa Adjoa-Parker is a writer with a particular focus on Black, Asian, and ethnically diverse history. Her latest poetry collection, How to wear a skin explores identity, race, place, friendship, and motherhood. Having experienced racism and domsetic violance as a child, Louisa is passionate about telling stories from marginalised communties - particularly those from rural backgrounds.

This article first appeared in Resurgence & Ecologist magazine, out now.

Louisa Adjoa-Parker: Can you tell us about your family and background?

Pascale Petit: I was born in Paris and soon afterward I was taken to live with my grandmother in rural Wales. When I was two and a half I went back to Paris until I was seven. I was in a children’s home some of the time: my parents were very dysfunctional.

My background has the dichotomy between the countryside of my early years and the stark urban reality of Paris. In Wales, we had a council house with no hot water, but it was a happy place – my grandmother was loving. She was Indian, which was a family secret at the time. I would ask her, “Gran, why do you have a suntan in the winter as well as summer?” She would reply that it was because she was always in the garden.

In contrast, 1950s Paris was a grey place. I was unhappy there. When I was back with my grandmother, she would say, “If you’re naughty you’ll go back to Paris,” so it became a threat. I loved the countryside and my grandmother’s huge garden.

I would help with farm jobs and hide in hedges and under tree roots; I loved vegetation as well as the animals. I only learned at my grandmother’s funeral that she was born to her father’s maid in India and brought up as part of his family. Teachers told me she was “the (good) witch”: she had a strong second sight and often told me stories of the supernatural world.

LAP : You draw on nature so much in your work. Can you share further memories of being in nature as a child?

PP: My grandmother’s garden was my first wild planet: her lawn was my savannah, the shrubbery the jungle. When I was 12 my mother bought an overgrown, steep vineyard in the south of France.

There were stone huts we had to hack our way to. The insects looked huge. There were hornets, snakes, and lizards. I got to know my mum there but had a difficult relationship with her. I went to live with her when I was 13; she had come to Wales, leaving behind a glamorous life in Paris.

It was an unhappy time for us both. As soon as I could, I ran away to art school. When I lived with my mother, I needed to escape from her, so I would go to my room and draw and write. I made worlds in my head where I could be safe. I fell in love with the romantic poets, and I adored Keats.