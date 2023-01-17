The polycrisis demands poly-solutions

We have seen myriad global catastrophic risks intersect and reinforce one another at an unprecedented rate over the past 12 months. This ongoing collision of global risks has led to unwelcome new terms entering in our vocabulary, including ‘polycrisis’ and ‘multicrisis.’

As we face the vast challenge of simultaneously tackling ecological collapse, catastrophic biodiversity loss and accelerating climate breakdown we must recognise a stark truth – our existing global cooperation structures are outdated, inadequate, and simply not good enough to deal with this complex web of interlocking global risks.

Overhauling these systems is by no means an easy task - if it were, we would already have seen changes in the way we tackle global threats - but it is a vital step in protecting our future from catastrophic risks.

Risk

As the dust settles on the United Nations General Assembly and the COP27 climate talks, and the COP15 biodiversity summit in Canada, we have seen little in the way of global, collaborative action to reduce, mitigate and prepare for climate-related threats.

We need to build new forms of global governance, firmly rooted in equity and rule of law to carry us through the crisis ahead.

This starts with making sure we have the right knowledge. Only with an understanding of each of today’s global risks and how they interact can we move forward to rewire how we tackle them.

The analysis from experts shared in this year’s Global Catastrophic Risk Report from the Global Challenges Foundation provides an overview of where things currently stand.

Whether it’s climate change, environmental breakdown, nuclear conflict, pandemics or artificial intelligence, there’s a consistent lack of joined-up thinking in our siloed, multitrack approach with its different communities, bodies and treaties to manage each risk.

Consortium

This has become evident as the green agenda continues to be shelved and deprioritised in the face of the global energy crisis.

When it comes to preventing catastrophic climate change, there are already solutions being debated which, while involving a shift in thinking around global governance, are rooted in equity.

One key step is establishing a carbon tax – administered at both global and national levels – with the proceeds going to the communities who are already most affected by rising global temperatures.

Where we are particularly lacking as a global community is in understanding of how global risks are now colliding and reinforcing each other.