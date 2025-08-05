Earth Songs, a powerful celebration of the standout music from the Eco-Anthem Competition which invited musicians from around the world to compose songs that honour and protect Earth, has been released.

The competition offered participants the chance to win up to £2,000 and the opportunity to professionally re-record their tracks.

A distinguished panel of judges – folk singer Sam Lee; Satish Kumar, peace activist and co-founder of Schumacher College; eco-conscious singer-songwriter Molly Astley; and Herbert Girardet, an internationally recognised urban ecologist and sustainability consultant – had the challenging task of reviewing an inspiring array of submissions.

Unique

Rather than declaring outright winners, the panel recognised that music is inherently subjective. Each track was chosen for its unique interpretation of what an eco-anthem could be. The featured selections, which will be released week by week on all major streaming platforms, include:

“The Earth is Calling” by Baque Luar, a London-based, all-female, and non-binary collective powered by Maracatu and Afro-Brazilian rhythms.



“The Wise Goat,” a global collaboration by the newly formed group Echoes of Eden, featuring lyrics by Zambian singer Theresa Ng’ambi and Urdu verses by Pakistani singer Zara Madani.

Professor Herbert Girardet, competition judge and Artist Project Earth trustee, said: “It quickly became clear that the definition of an eco-anthem is wonderfully varied.”

Livelihoods

“Some songs were punchy and punky, others soft and lyrical. But they all shared a deep reverence for the Earth and sought to bridge the growing disconnect between humanity and the natural world.”

He added: "We encourage supporters to stay tuned for the remaining two upcoming winning tracks, which will be revealed and released weekly."

Satish Kumar, editor emeritus of Resurgence & Ecologist magazine and The Ecologist online, said: “These songs celebrate the beauty and magnanimity of Earth.

They have been a great source of inspiration and comfort for me. I hope they inspire us to come together to help protect Earth.”

Royalties from all streaming and sales will be split 50/50 with the artists, ensuring continued support for their work and livelihoods beyond the competition itself.

Hope

The music industry is one of the largest cultural forces on the planet, with the power to shape values, inspire action, and influence dreams.

Over the past two decades, Artist Project Earth has released five albums, raising funds to support nearly 400 ecological initiatives worldwide.

Now, through this eco-anthem competition, the organisation is charting a new path: commissioning songs that celebrate nature’s wonders, highlight the impacts of consumerism on ecosystems, and draw attention to the many crises facing countries in the Global South.

“Our home planet needs help like never before,” added Girardet. “But there is still hope. These songs carry that hope.”

This Article

Yasmin Dahnoun is the coordinator and communication officer for Artist Project Earth. Herbert Girardet is a trustee of the Resurgence Trust, owner and publisher of The Ecologist. Satish Kumar is the chair of the management team of the Resurgence Trust. Find out more about all the winning tracks here.