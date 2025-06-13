'I'm living my purpose'

Many young South African activists are determined to address issues relating to environmental degradation and climate change despite sometimes daunting challenges.

These efforts often begin at a grassroots level, in the communities they know best. Lindi Shozi’s ever-deepening commitment to the environment provides just one inspiring example.

Lindi was 13 when she first learned about climate change. She was shocked to realise how thoroughly her own community was implicated in the ongoing damage: "I grew up in the rural area of Qin’about, near Port Shepstone on the KwaZuluNatal South coast," the 27-year-old explains. "I was like, Oh, I'm actually contributing to this, because at home, we burn waste."

Like many rural areas in South Africa, Aquin’about remains very underdeveloped: "Along with a total lack of piped water, there was no waste management system in place.

"Recycling and re-using were very foreign ideas. When you're done with something, you dig a hole and burn it. That included everything, from disposable nappies to old clothing to broken appliances like fridges."

Lindi’s understanding deepened while she was studying for a batchellor of social science in Geography and Environmental Management at the University of KwaZulu Natal (UKZN).

She recognised that in comparison to the damage caused by the oil industry and wealthier countries generally, the burning of waste in rural South Africa contributes little to global warming.

Still, she felt concerned. "I knew that our waste disposal habits could only contribute to the cycle of heat waves followed by extreme rains and flash floods we experience in our area," says Lindi. "My community needed to change its ways, and I wanted to contribute to that process."

Rituals

Faced with a conservative, patriarchal rural culture, Lindi decided that the best way to obtain results was through an older male intermiedary. She began discussions with her uncle to motivate for the implementation of a waste management system by the tribal authorities.

"Fortunately, my family is open-minded and supportive, so it was very easy to engage with him," she says.

After their discussions, Lindi’s uncle approached the tribal authorities, and the issue of cleaner, greener waste disposal was opened up for discussion. In 2019, the Nkosi gave the go-ahead for a series of interlinked innovations.

Since Quin’about is governed by tribal authorities, waste disposal trucks did not enter the area. "We realised that we needed to do things the other way around, and take the waste out," Lindi explains.

"Recyclables such as fridges and couches were moved to an agreed upon site, from where the local councilor collected them. Also, homeless people were paid to collect cans and plastics and take them to the nearest waste site."

While the negotiations were taking place in 2017 and 2018, Lindi led an initiative to clean up the local environment: "We cleared all the litter near the football pitch and the area around a nearby river," she recalls. "That was important to the community, because in rural areas rivers are used for baptism and other rituals."