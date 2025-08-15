Environmentalists targeted on social media

Facebook is the platform where most climate activists report having experienced abuse worldwide, a first ever survey on the issue suggests.

Global Witness commissioned the first global survey of land and environmental defenders and climate activists about their online experiences.

The survey was conducted in partnership with polling company Survation. More than 200 land and environmental defenders across six continents took part, shedding light on the chilling effect that online harms have on the climate movement.

Abuse

The research found that 92 per cent of land and environmental defenders have experienced some form of online abuse or harassment as a result of their work.

Further, 63 per cent of defenders have feared for their safety while 45 per cent reported a loss of productivity. Along side this, 75 per cent believe that online harms directly or partly contributed to the harms they suffered offline.

Warom, a defender from the Congo Basin, said: "Online harassment has had a significant effect on us. It has discouraged us at times and has made us feel unsafe. Our work feels very dangerous, and we have feared for our lives.”

Jörg, a defender from Germany, said: “They have even threatened to beat me and kill me. I have also had anonymous messages that say things like – ‘next time I see you on the road, I’m using my car to run over you’.”

Defenders most often cited Meta-owned platforms as where the abuse and harassment was taking place online. Three ended up amongst the top four worst offenders: Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

Investigate

Indeed, 82 per cent of defenders who have suffered abuse online say that they have been abused on at least one of these three platforms. X (formerly Twitter) was the second most cited platform for abuse worldwide.

These results may reflect the popularity of Meta-owned platforms. Facebook alone has over three billion active monthly users, making it the largest social media platform globally.

Defenders are calling on platforms to accept their responsibility to keep users safe. The survey found that only 12 per cent of the defenders who reported their abuse and harassment to platforms were satisfied with the response that they received.

The situation is so dire that 91 per cent of the defenders who responded to the survey said that they believe digital platforms should do more to keep them and their communities safe.

Fanø, a defender from Denmark said: “They have said things like ‘if I were there, I would run you over with my car’ or ‘this is why I have a shotgun’. I reported these threats to Facebook, who said they would investigate, but nothing seems to have happened.”

Threats

The survey and subsequent in-depth interviews surfaced a number of themes about the nature and impact of online abuse of land and environmental defenders.